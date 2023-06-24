A newer version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in theaters, but some fans noticed a few changes, including one involving Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara.

The animated sequel opened to high praise from critics and potentially positioned itself as the best superhero movie of the year. But it has come with some caveats, namely the massive cliffhanger ending and poor sound mixing.

Due to complaints about some audiences being unable to hear the dialogue in certain theaters, Sony Pictures announced that a new and improved version would be sent to theaters. However, this newer version of the animated sequel added several altered lines and scenes on top of fixing the sound mixing.

Alternate Version of Spider-Man 2099 Getting Help

Sony Pictures

Twitter user Chisei uploaded two alternate takes when Miguel O'Hara asks his AI assistant, Lyla, for backup in his fight with Vulture. In one variation, Lyla merely points at the Oscar Isaac-voiced Miguel, but in another, she pulls out a phone and takes a selfie of the two of them with bunny ears.

It's uncertain when and why this alternate take was added since Chisei and several others attest to seeing the selfie gag "opening week." It would have been before an updated edition of the film was sent to theaters after complaints about the sound mixing.

Neither take is regionally based either, as Chisei claimed to have seen both takes in an American theater. But it's possible that the update wasn't universal or some theaters delayed updating it with the newer sound mixing (and alternate takes).

Both takes can be seen below:

However, that's not the only reported change in the film, as multiple fans in the Twitter thread also claimed that Andy Samberg's Ben Reilly, aka Scarlet Spider, had two alternate lines when attempting to restrain Miles.

"I've got you trapped in my well-defined musculature, so don't even-" and "This one's called the sleeper hold, I'm using my bicep to constrict your-" are the two, but it's also undetermined why there were two takes.

Both takes of the Ben Reilly scene can be seen below:

But hours after these alternate takes were pointed out, Andy Leviton, an editor for the film, said in response, "I was wondering when people might start noticing…" This could suggest that these alternate takes were purposeful from the beginning and unrelated to the sound mixing fix.

Rewatch Bonuses for Spider-Verse 2

The Twitter thread above included other changes, such as a shot of Jefferson Morales being held longer during the chase with Spot. So it's interesting how many different takes have been included during the theatrical release of this animated sequel.

Leviton's comment suggests that it's one way to add rewatchability to the film. It wouldn't be the first time that's happened, with the 1985 Clue being a classic example with its multiple endings in theaters. However, that does raise the question of which takes will be included on the DVD and Blu-ray.

Will these alternate takes and shots be in the bonus features, or will some version of Across the Spider-Verse become vaporware with only camrips to prove they existed?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters.