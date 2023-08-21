Spider-Verse 2's Ending Twist Just Got Changed on Home Release Version

A major change has been spotted during the ending twist on the home release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Since Spider-Verse 2 came to digital storefronts, fans have been quick to point out some of the alterations that have been made to the film.

These have mostly come in the form of changed lines from characters like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, as well as different scenes than some may have seen in theaters, with the multiple cuts of the movie that were floating around.

As fans get to now pick through the Spidey sequel they have been able to pull out all sorts of these details. Despite this, most of the movie's biggest moments have remained largely intact.

A Big Change to the Spider-Verse 2 Ending

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted some changes made to the big twist seen at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

On the home release of Spider-Verse 2, the sequence in which Miles realizes he is not in his home dimension does not look and sound like it did in theaters.

The original version of this scene had Miles talking to himself, with comic book text boxes popping up on-screen as he realizes the Multiversal mishap that had happened.

That however has been changed for the digital release of the movie, where Miles' voiceover is greatly reduced and the text boxes are nowhere to be seen.

Also in this new version of the ending twist, Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara can be heard echoing in Miles' head saying, "The spider that gave you your powers wasn’t from your dimension."

This repetition of Isaac's dialogue from earlier in the movie gets the point across to audiences that Miles is not in the right reality, after punching in Earth-42 (the universe the Spider that gave him his powers was from).

Why Was Spider-Verse 2's Ending Changed?

With all these changes going around as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits digital store shelves, many are wondering, "Why would Sony and Marvel make these minute changes to what many considered a nearly-perfect product?"

For the changes to the ending twist specifically, there is some reasoning one can see for the moves that were made.

The biggest reason for most of these changes likely has to do with the pulling back of the twist reveal itself.

In the theatrical version of the film, the thing the audience could grip onto when it came to hints of what had happened was mostly the comic book text boxes as opposed to dialogue from any one character.

Now, sprinkling the Miguel O'Hara dialogue teases the twist, but does not outright say anything, drawing out that reveal even more and making the viewer, really question, "What the heck is going on?"

Much has been made about just how hot Spider-Verse 2 came in upon its theatrical release, with so many things coming down to the last minute, so perhaps this ending was the way it was always supposed to be, the creative team just did not have the time to put that into place for the movie's run in theaters.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available for purchase on most Premium Video on Demand services.