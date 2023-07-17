Spider-Verse 2 Gets Online Release Date (Official)

An official digital release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has just been revealed.

Spider-Verse 2 was released in theaters on June 2 and has grossed over $663.5 million at the worldwide box office.

As so many fans have become accustomed to, quickly after theatrical release audiences begin to wonder when any movie will be available to watch at home.

Sony Pictures doesn't have its own streaming service, so the fast track to watching on a Smart TV is normally fairly quick for spidey films.

When Will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2 Release Online?

Marvel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is officially available to pre-order on Amazon Video with an online release date set for Tuesday, August 8.

This is 67 days after its theatrical release, and it's safe to say the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k physical options will go on sale a few weeks after.

For comparison, Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was available to watch digitally on February 26, 2019, 74 days after it hit theaters.

When Will Spider-Verse 2 Hit Netflix?

Sony Pictures signed a deal with Netflix, which started in 2022, that its theatrical released movies would eventually head to the pioneer streamer during the coveted pay-1 period.

It is called the "pay-1" period because it is typically the first opportunity for viewers to pay to watch a movie outside of a theatrical release.

A few 2023 Sony Pictures theatrical releases have already hit Netflix.

Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto hit the streamer on May 6, followed by Adam Driver's 65 on July 8. Both equate to 120 days after opening in theaters.

Following that trend, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will most likely be released on Netflix on September 30.

Also worth noting that following its 18-month run on Netflix, Spider-Verse 2 will likely be headed to Disney+ during the pay-2 period.

The estimated date of arrival on the streamer that hosts the MCU would be February 2025.

Spider-Verse 2 is still playing at a limited number of theaters worldwide.