Spider-Verse 2 is now available to watch from home, but when can fans expect it to be streaming for no extra cost?

Eager fans who want to scrub through every frame of Across the Spider-Verse have been able to purchase the film digitally since August 8.

In July, it was announced that Spider-Verse 2 would be available on Blu-ray and other physical copies in September, 95 days after its theatrical release on June 2.

Spider-Verse 2 Available on Digital & Blu-ray

Sony Pictures is officially celebrating the physical Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k Ultra HD release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

As the official Spider-Verse X (formerly Twitter) account stated, "We’ve got some good news swinging your way..."

The short promotional clip shows a lot of choppy action, including Miguel O'Hara jumping on Jessica Drew's motorcycle.

Sony Pictures Animation

In the heat of battle, a colorful glimpse of Gwen Stacy is shown, swinging into a kick on the Vulture.

Sony Pictures Animation

Watch the full trailer below:

When Will Spider-Verse 2 Hit Netflix?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first streaming stop will be on Netflix, then Disney+.

Netflix holds the rights to all newly released Sony movies in the first 18 months of the pay-one window (the first streaming period after the theatrical release).

Sony has been fairly consistent in its theater-to-streaming window since the studio signed this deal that started in 2022.

Here's a look at all the full theatrical-to-Netflix release windows from recent 2022-2023 Sony films:

Uncharted - February 18, 2022 - August 5, 2022 (168 days)

- February 18, 2022 - August 5, 2022 (168 days) Morbius - April 1, 2022 - September 7, 2022 (159 days)

- April 1, 2022 - September 7, 2022 (159 days) Father Stu - April 13, 2022 - September 16, 2022 (156 days)

- April 13, 2022 - September 16, 2022 (156 days) Where the Crawdads Sing - July 15, 2022 - November 12, 2022 (120 days)

- July 15, 2022 - November 12, 2022 (120 days) Bullet Train - August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days)

- August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days) Lyle, Lyle Crocodile - October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days)

- October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days) A Man Called Otto - December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days)

- December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days) 65 - March 10, 2023 - July 8, 2023 (120 days)

While it could be obvious that Spider-Verse 2 will begin streaming 120 days after its theatrical release, its Blu-ray release could signal an even longer wait.

Fellow 2023 Sony Pictures films 65 and A Man Called Otto became available on physical 81 and 60 days after opening, respectively.

The 95-day window between theaters and Blu-ray may be a sign that Across the Spider-Verse will release closer to 130 days after opening in theaters.

Just as it did in theaters by grossing $689.3 million, Sony Pictures could give this film time to earn even more money through physical sales.

Following along with this prediction, Spider-Verse 2 would drop on Netflix beginning on October 10.

For now, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to purchase on digital platforms or on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k Ultra HD copies.