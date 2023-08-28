Here's what the future holds for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on streaming, including when it is expected to arrive on Netflix and Disney+.

After becoming a smash summer success at the box office, Across the Spider-Verse just arrived at home with its digital release ahead of coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on September 5.

Across the Spider-Verse's Streaming Release Plan Explained

As Sony holds streaming deals with both Netflix and Disney+ for its arsenal of Marvel movies, many have been left wondering what that means for Across the Spider-Verse's subscription service debut after its recent digital release.

Step 1: Spider-Verse 2 Arrives on Netflix

As part of a multi-year deal between Sony Pictures and the service, Across the Spider-Verse's first streaming destination will be Netflix. The streamer holds the rights to all Sony's new movies in the first 18 months of the Pay 1 window, meaning the period after the theatrical and home release windows.

To speculate when exactly that release will come, fans can compare to the theatrical-to-Netflix release windows of other recent Sony movies. Most of the studio's latest movies have come to the service around 120 days after their initial debut, starting from July 2022's Where the Crawdads Sing:

Uncharted - February 18, 2022 - August 5, 2022 (168 days)

- February 18, 2022 - August 5, 2022 (168 days) Morbius - April 1, 2022 - September 7, 2022 (159 days)

- April 1, 2022 - September 7, 2022 (159 days) Father Stu - April 13, 2022 - September 16, 2022 (156 days)

- April 13, 2022 - September 16, 2022 (156 days) Where the Crawdads Sing - July 15, 2022 - November 12, 2022 (120 days)

- July 15, 2022 - November 12, 2022 (120 days) Bullet Train - August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days)

- August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days) Lyle, Lyle Crocodile - October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days)

- October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days) A Man Called Otto - December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days)

- December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days) 65 - March 10, 2023 - July 8, 2023 (120 days)

Assuming Across the Spider-Verse has a similar window, the Multiversal sequel ought to be on Netflix around late September or early October. Then again, the Spider-Man blockbuster's massive success could leave Sony delaying its streaming release to push digital and physical sales for longer.

Step 2: Disney+ Takes the Reins

Sony's deal with Netflix means Spider-Verse 2 will spend 18 months exclusively with the streamer following its debut, after which, it will head to Disney+.

Disney+ landed a deal with Sony to bring its Spider-Man-related movies to the service in the post-Pay 1 window, starting with its line-up of 2022 Marvel releases - which only included Morbius - and running till 2026.

Obviously, based on this agreement, the Disney+ release date for Across the Spider-Verse will depend on when it comes to Netflix. As of yet, the House of Mouse's streamer has yet to receive any of Sony's new releases, with the first expected to come with Morbius early next year.

If Spider-Verse 2 were to follow recent patterns and arrive on Netflix in late September or early October this year, it would find itself coming to Disney+ around March or April 2025, meaning fans are in for a long wait.

Across the Spider-Verse is available now for digital purchase, with the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release set to follow on September 5.