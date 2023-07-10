The official release date of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been announced, indicating when the film will begin streaming on Netflix.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, release windows for films in theaters have shrunk significantly, and completely disappeared in many cases.

As for Sony Pictures, a studio without a direct-to-consumer streaming service, its strategy is different than many others like Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, and NBC Universal.

Sony has a relatively new streaming deal, where in essence, its films head to Netflix first for 18 months, then leave that streamer to be available on Disney+.

Marvel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit shelves in Blu-ray, 4k, and DVD form on September 5, equating to 95 days after its theatrical release on June 2.

Spider-Verse 2 is the highest-grossing domestic comic book movie of the year with $350 million at the box office. Tack on its international earnings and Sony Pictures Animation's latest has dominated June with $642.2 million globally.

Across the Spider-Verse Streaming Prediction

Looking at recent releases, 2022's Bullet Train (starring Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson) was released in theaters on August 5 and made its way to Netflix by December 3.

That 120-day gap is a great metric to look at, but an even longer wait is now expected until fans can stream Spider-Verse 2 on Netflix.

Spider-Verse's 18-month journey on Netflix will likely begin in November, giving audiences plenty of time to purchase the film for home viewings after its theatrical run has ceased completely.

November 3 could be a possible date Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will begin streaming on Netflix, 154 days after opening in theaters.

Spider-Verse 2 will hit Disney+ sometime in 2025. Factoring in the prediction of a November 2023 start date on Netflix, fans can expect Across the Spider-Verse to land on Disney+ in May of 2025.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still swinging in theaters.