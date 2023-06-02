Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally here, but when will fans be able to watch it at home on streaming, digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD?

After five years since the award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swung into theaters and the hearts of fans around the world, the Miles Morales-led sequel has finally arrived in theaters to massive acclaim.

Across the Spider-Verse continues to expand the animated franchise with a host of new Spider-People through a Multiversal group led by Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099.

Spider-Verse 2 comes as the first chapter of a two-part event featuring The Spot as the lead antagonist, with the story set to continue next March with the release of Beyond the Spider-Verse.

When Will Spider-Verse 2 Begin Streaming?

After ending its Pay-One streaming deal with Starz in April 2021, Sony entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix to bring all of its new movies from 2022 onward to the legendary streamer after their theatrical and home releases.

As such, Across the Spider-Verse's first streaming destination is expected to be Netflix, but when will it actually arrive on the service?

Looking at its three biggest movies of last year, the theatrical-to-streaming window ranged from the low 120 days of Bullet Train to the high 175 days for Uncharted.

Based on these windows, the earliest fans could expect to stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix is the end of September. Or, if the Spider-Man flick were to take a page out of Uncharted's book, audiences could be waiting until late November.

In the meantime, its predecessor, Into the Spider-Verse, cannot currently be found on any mainline streamers. But it is currently available on Fubo TV, FXNow, and Sling.

When Will Spider-Verse 2 Release on Disney+?

Although Netflix will be the first stop for Across the Spider-Verse, Sony also has an agreement with Disney to "bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties” to Disney+, starting out with its 2022 theatrical slate.

Netflix's deal with Sony allowed the service to have exclusive streaming rights of its movies for the first 18 months of their streaming windows. After that year and a half, the doors for Sony films to also become available to rival streamers.

Sony's only Marvel movie of last year was Morbius, and with that having only been released on Netflix in September, the service will be holding onto it exclusively until around March 2024, at which point it will likely make its way to Disney+.

So, with Spider-Verse 2 not likely to hit Netflix until sometime between September and November, the animated sequel probably won't be coming to Disney+ until 2025.

Predicting When Spider-Verse 2 Will Be Available to Purchase

Before Across the Spider-Verse comes to Netflix or Disney+, the movie will have its first home release tour through 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital sales.

Looking at Sony's other recent major releases, Uncharted and 65 came to physical media 81 days after their theatrical debut, while Morbius and Bullet Train came in one week lower at 74 days.

Based on these patterns, Spider-Verse 2 should come to Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD in mid-to-late August.

Turning attention to the digital release, these numbers fluctuated wildly from 28 days to 67 days. However, there does seem to be a pattern of Sony awarding longer theatrical-to-digital release windows to its box office hits.

As Spider-Verse 2 is expected to be a big win for Sony at the box office based on the anticipation and marvelous early reviews, its digital release will likely fall at the latter end, probably coming in late July or early August.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on Friday, June 2.