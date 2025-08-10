Zootopia 2: Disney Confirms 17 New Animal Species In Sequel

When Zootopia 2 hits theaters in November 2025, fans can expect to see some familiar characters as well as new animal species that will add spice and mischief to the herd.

Zootopia 2 will follow Nick taking Judy’s advice and joining the ZPD. It’s déjà vu all over again as Nick and Judy are now partners, back on parking duty. The pair are also in a make-or-break bind once again, as a mysterious reptile seems to be slithering into Zootopia.

The sequel's official trailers released by Disney throughout this year have confirmed that there are now 42 total animal species set to appear in Zootopia 2, 17 of which are making their way into the theatrical franchise for the first time...

These are 17 New Species Joining Zootopia 2

Pit Viper - Gary De'Snake

Ke Huy Quan voices the 33-foot-long Gary De'Snake, joining the Zootopia pack as the first snake in the city. The law wants the blue viper as he is described as a "creepy, slithery, highly venomous viper, who sends Judy and Nick off on a whole new mystery." While there’s limited information on the character’s personality, the slithering viper is described as "talkative" and "extremely optimistic."

Beaver - Nibbles Maplestick

Fortune Feimster voices the beaver and, apparently, Zootopia’s resident reptile expert. Making her Zootopia debut in the upcoming part two, the beaver sports a pink T-shirt, a dark green fishing vest, and blue jeans.

Quokka - Dr. Fuzzby

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson gives voice to the newly introduced Quokka, joining the mammal-inclusive animal kingdom. The Quokka is a voice of reason amongst the clashing partners in the ZPD. As the host of the group therapy session called "Partners in Crisis" at the Zootopia Police Department, Dr. Fuzzby is patient, calm, and understanding.

Stallion - Wind Dancer

With the drama and chaos the previous leader of Zootopia brought to office, it seems like the animal kingdom has set its eyes on a new character for the office of mayor. Mayor Wind Dancer is taking over in Zootopia 2. The stallion is a graceful dancer-turned-politician with long blond hair and a pretty face—and a personality to match.

Mouse - Clark

In the Zootopia 2 trailer, Clark attends Dr. Fuzzby’s "Partners in Crisis" group therapy session with his partner on the force, Francine, the elephant, who is afraid of mice.

Mice appeared in numbers in the first Zootopia movie when Judy the rabbit cop chased a thief into their town, Little Rodentia. However, the most popular include Bianca, one of Fru Fru’s bridesmaids, who helped her prepare for her wedding.

Armadillo - Greg

A new armadillo, Greg, has also joined the mix in the sequel. He appears in the police partner therapy section with his partner, Marlon, who is a bear cop. The weird armadillo is likely in therapy with his partner because he keeps grooming the poor bear.

While the landlady’s role in the sequel to Zootopia isn’t confirmed, the armadillo may be tied to the landlady character who welcomed Judy to her new apartment in the first movie.

Elephant Seal

The elephant seal is a local trader in the neighborhood market in the Marshlands.

Deer - Officer Joel

The deer is newly introduced in the season trailer for Zootopia 2. While not much has been revealed so far, the deer is one of the species attending Dr. Fuzzby’s "Partners in Crisis" group therapy session. Officer Joel is a male white-tailed deer looking to pursue a better relationship with his partner, Karen.

Goat Police Officer - Bushron

The upcoming Disney animated comedy movie will also feature goat police officers, and Jean Reno will be voicing the new character.

Iguana

The herbivorous lizards, typically found in tropical areas like Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, have found a new home in Zootopia 2. This confirms that the sequel might be embracing more reptiles in the mix.

Anteater

The fashionable anteater is possibly Zootopia’s most stylish new addition to the pack. While details about his role in the upcoming movie are limited, his style shines through. He sports a red button-up and black blazer, accessorized with gold jewelry and a gold tooth.

Walrus

The massive, whiskered marine mammal is ditching the Arctic to join the chaos in Zootopia, sporting a beard, denim overalls, and a face cap. The walrus is a plumber.

Mole - Officer Paul

The mole is a new addition to Zootopia 2. He works for the Zootopia Police Department and was shown in the trailer when Nick accidentally sets off a soda bomb that goes through the wall and splashes all over him.

Naked Mole Rat

The unnamed naked mole rat makes his debut in Zootopia 2. With almost no fur, large teeth, and a knack for squeezing into the tightest spaces, he’s briefly seen in the teaser trailer sporting a comedic and odd persona. In a nod to the first film, the new character is shown wearing only sunglasses—possibly hinting that he’s a guest at the Mystic Springs Oasis.

Lynx - Linxleys

The white-muzzled lynx joins the pack as a member of one of Zootopia’s most influential families. The lynx wears a dark green sweater and has light grey with nice accent spots. A peek from a scene also hints that Judy and Nick may be attending a gala hosted by the Linxley family in Zootopia 2. On June 13, 2025, a special sneak peek of the film was screened during the Annecy Film Festival.

Honey Badger - Officer Karen

Officer Karen is a female honey badger in Zootopia 2. The aggressive badger works for the Zootopia Police Department and struggles to communicate with her partner. Karen regularly misinterprets social cues and responds with intensity. She attends Dr. Fuzzby’s “Partners in Crisis” group therapy session with her partner, Joel.

Wild Pig - Razorbacks

The razorbacks are wild killer boars. While the untamed character didn’t have many lines or scenes in the trailer, his strong, intimidating presence behind the Zootopia Police Chief spoke volumes. The teaser trailer also shows the boars on a sleigh being pulled by wolves.

24 Species Returning to Zootopia 2

Rabbit - Judy Hopps

Voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin, Judy was an ambitious bunny who didn’t know when to quit. She was committed to her dream of becoming a bunny cop despite all the pushback she got from her parents, and even the town’s bully, Gideon Grey. Thanks to Zootopia's Mammal Inclusion Initiative, Judy Hopps graduated from the Zootopia Police Academy as the valedictorian and the first rabbit officer.

Zootopia 2 promises more excitement as the rabbit and her reformed partner chase something creepy.

Red Fox - Nick Wilde

Nick started as a con artist and ended up saving the city. The shifty red fox will now be seen in a new light, having joined the ZPD. The new trailer suggests he and his partner, Judy, may be having a tough time adjusting. What remains to be seen is how well he combines his street smarts and questionable past with law enforcement.

Cape Buffalo - Chief Bogo

The chief of police is a cape buffalo voiced by Idris Elba and was the first in the ZPD to give Judy her first disappointment. Her initial assignment after joining the force was writing 100 parking tickets instead of being given one of the 14 juicy missing mammal cases.

The cape buffalo may have gained a little more respect for Judy Hopps. This time, he sends Judy and Nick to the "Partners in Crisis" group counseling and also assigns them to track down the reptile.

Cheetah - Officer Benjamin Clawhauser

Officer Benjamin Clawhauser is a male cheetah voiced by Nate Torrence. The happy-go-lucky doughnut lover sat at the front desk of the ZPD and was one of the most supportive and helpful to ZPD’s first bunny cop. The Chetah's reflective jacket and wands hint that the sassy predator may have upgraded to something in traffic.

Fennec Fox - Finnick

Finnick is set to return in Zootopia 2. However, there may be something new in the works for him as his partner in crime has turned a new leaf and now works in law enforcement. The Fennec Fox was voiced by Tom Lister.

Gazelle - Gazelle

The gazelle was the celebrity of the group, possibly the biggest alongside Mayor Leodore Lionheart and Police Chief Bogo. Shakira’s Gazelle was also a mammal rights activist.

Lion - Leodore Lionheart

The second installment of Zootopia features a lion entertainer. It is unclear if Zootopia’s former mayor, Leodore Lionheart, has switched careers.

As mayor, Lionheart was a politician in every sense of the word—his words and actions didn’t always match his public persona. Case in point: the way he treated his assistant and deliberately hid the truth. The smooth-talking lion, voiced by J.K. Simmons, has always loved the spotlight.

Arctic Shrew - Mr. Big

In real life, small mole-like mammals are found in Canada and the northern United States. However, in Zootopia, the Arctic Shrew is a crime boss, with means and a bit of a Godfather persona. Thankfully, Judy had a hand in saving Fru Fru from a giant donut, and he turned out to be one helpful ally.

Sheep - Dawn Bellwether

The assistant mayor turned mayor, and then the antagonist was the biggest surprise of Zootopia. She framed Leodore Lionheart and used the night howler to make mammals go mad. Under-appreciated and underestimated. These worked in her favor; she flew under the radar, as she was a mild-mannered assistant major while conducting her devious plans.

Yak - Yax

Yax is a very zen and chill Yak. He was Judy and Nick’s first stop in their search for the missing Mr. Otterton at Mystic Springs Oasis. The receptionist at the naturalist club was helpful, and the cool yak—along with every other species in the club—gave Judy, and possibly the audience, a bit of a shock. Yax was voiced by Tommy Chong.

Weasel - Duke Weaselton

Voiced by Alan Tudyk, Duke Weaselton is Zootopia’s small-time crook, always trying to hustle or run from something. From bootlegging movies to stealing flower bulbs, Weaselton always finds himself tangled up in Judy’s cases.

Pig - The Frantic Pig

The pig made an appearance in Zootopia and reminded Judy that she is a real cop, convincing her to go after those who robbed his flower shop, Flora and Fauna. Josh Dallas voiced the frantic pig, and it is a domestic pig.

Rhinoceros - Officer McHorn

Officer McHorn is the strong, silent type at the ZPD. Though he didn’t say much in the first film, his presence as a tough, intimidating officer was hard to miss. He’s one of the heavy hitters on the squad. He was assigned the cool missing persons case and was usually seen beside Chief Bogo.

This time around, the white rhino seems to be getting in the action as he is joined by three more of his species as they track the outlaws in the city. This was suggested in the teaser trailer.

Sloth - Flash

Flash, the sloth, is a Three-toed sloth that showed up as Nick’s connection at the DMV. Flash surprisingly turned out to be an irony as the DMV was filled with the slowest staff made entirely of sloths. However, Zootopia's fastest Sloth showed what he’s made of with driving skills in the post-credit scene and put that question to bed.

Horse - Wind Dancer

Grizzly Bear - Marlon Grizzby

After a brief appearance as one of the missing mammals in Zootopia, the grizzly bear will receive more screen time as a member of the Partners in Crisis therapy group. He has a conflict with his armadillo partner, Greg, who constantly grooms him.

Elephant Officer - Pennington

Francine’s first appearance was in the bullpen when Judy Hopps arrived for her first day as a police officer. However, things might be more stressful for the African elephant now, as she’s been paired with a mouse, Clark, even though she’s terrified of mice.

Nangi, the naturalist yoga instructor, had more screen time than other elephants also appeared in several scenes throughout the movie. Nangi is an Indian elephant, while the rude owner of Jumbeaux Café, Jerry Jumbeaux Jr, is also Jerry Jumbeaux Jr, voiced by John DiMaggio.

hippopotamuses - Officer Higgins

A few hippopotamuses appear in the first act and will be joining the second. Most notable is the hippopotamus cop, Officer Higgins, with a soft spot for donuts and doughnuts. He is part of the ZPD and was one of the large mammals that created the intimidating scene in the bullpen on Judy’s first day.

Additionally, the trailer teaser also shows four large hippopotamuses chasing Judy, Nick, and Gary De'Snake, which suggests a bigger role for the species in the upcoming Disney movie.

Tiger - Gazelle's Dancers

Several tigers appear as backup dancers in the popular Dancing with Gazelle mobile app, loved by Chief Bogo. One of the missing mammals was a tiger. For Zootopia 2, the group of tigers will be entertaining Zootopia as Gazelle's backup dancers.

Zebra

Zebras appear in the background of both installments. In the first, they show up as reporters and in Nangi’s yoga class in the city’s wellness district. In the upcoming movie, they appear as party extras caught in all the chaos.

Polar Bear - Koslov

Koslov, also known as Mr. Big’s Koslov, is a male polar bear and a minor character in Zootopia. He is a member of the Tundratown mafia and Mr. Big’s closest friend and henchman. A few polar bears appeared in Zootopia, most notably Major Friedkin, the trainer and instructor of Judy’s cadet group at the Zootopia Police Academy. Others appeared as Mr. Big’s bodyguards.

Giraffe - Jeremy

The male giraffe Jeremy starred in an advertisement for Zootopia’s version of Uber in the first movie. Besides Jeremy, giraffes also appeared in several background shots, most notably at the naturalist club doing yoga with Nungi.

Wolf

Several wolves appeared in the first installment, occupying positions like police officers, reporters, and security guards at the Cliffside Asylum, who found it hard to resist a howl.

A different species of wolf (possibly a red wolf) joins the pack in Zootopia 2, as shown in the teaser trailer.

Moose - Peter Moosebridge

The male moose, Peter Moosebridge, made a brief appearance in Zootopia as a news anchor of ZNN. He covered Gazelle’s peace rally alongside Fabienne Growley, a female snow leopard.