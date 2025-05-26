Zootopia 2's Secret Villain Is a Major Character from Nick's Past According to Disney Movie Theory

Not much is known yet about the plot of Disney's Zootopia 2, which is hitting theaters this Thanksgiving. The recently released teaser trailer featured no dialogue and just a bunch of images and quick scenes being shown over a catchy tune. One thing that has stuck out among fans is a mysterious hooded figure, likely the main villain of the movie. One popular and extremely convincing theory is that this is Nick Wilde's dad, a character who was crapped from the first film.

While Disney has showcased two scenes from Zootopia 2 so far, they were played exclusively at conventions - D23 and CinemaCon - meaning not a lot has been released to the general public. The biggest news has come in the form of new characters. Quinta Brunson will voice Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist, and Gary De'Snake will be played by Ke Huy Quan. With the teaser revealing yet another new character, the speculating has kicked into overdrive.

The Mysterious Hooded Figure Is Likely The Villain Of Zootopia 2

Because the teaser trailer features no dialogue, it is hard to nail down the exact context of the scene in which the hooded figure is looming over Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), and Gary De'Snake, but one thing is very clear: they are scared of him. All three characters cower away from him, making it almost certain that he will be the main antagonist of the story.

While it was first thought that Gary would be the villain of the movie, it is starting to seem more and more likely this is not the case. Nick and Judy seem to be helping him, even though he is being chased by the police. The official Disney description teases that Nick, Judy, and Gary will be "teaming up", which means even though they claim he has a "shady past" (according to Disney), chances are low that Gary is the bad guy.

Zootopia 2's Villian Is Probably Nick Wilde's Father

Plus, just one look at this hooded figure, and it is clear they are up to no good. He has glowing eyes, which is always a dead giveaway in an animated film. Speaking of the eyes, they sure look like Nick's eyes, as the redditor who suggests the theory that this is Nick's father.

Mr. Wilde was scrapped from Zootopia. Not only is there development art of him, but there is even a deleted scene in which he and a young Nick attempt to open a tailoring shop that caters to every kind of animal named Suit-topia. Knowing that Disney Animation has his likeness created already, it would make sense that they would want to incorporate him in Zootopia 2 in some way, if possible.

Mr. Wilde closely resembles Nick, as does the mysterious figure that appears in the Zootopia 2 trailer. In the first film, Nick is very secretive about his past, sharing almost nothing and refusing to talk about his family. Should this be his father, all that will change because he will probably be forced to share things about their relationship.

We already know a lot about Judy's home life and her experiences as a child, but Nick's past is shrouded in mystery. This would be a great way to give him more of a backstory, as well as forcing him to face his father and confront whatever happened between them.

Hopefully, more about the plot and this character will be included in the main trailer for Zootopia 2, which will likely be coming closer to release. That said, if the theory is correct about this being Nick's father, odds are Disney will keep the reveal close to their chest until the movie comes out.

Zootopia 2 comes to theaters everywhere on November 26, 2025.