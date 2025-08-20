The Spider-Verse Producers Have Chosen Their Next Comic Book Movie - And It Sounds Great

Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have reportedly picked their next comic book movie, after their success working with Marvel's wall-crawling hero. The filmmaking duo known as Lord & Miller has become one of the hottest names in big-budget moviemaking, leaving their fingerprints on mega-hits like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, and the acclaimed Spider-Verse franchise.

The pair of directors still have another Spider-Verse movie on the docket, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, due out in 2027, and a live-action adaptation of Andy Weir's Project Hail Mary coming next year. However, it seems they are already looking to the horizon for their next stab at a beloved comic book property.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have picked their next comic book movie, and it sounds like a perfect fit.

Archie Comics

In one of Sneider's recent newsletters, the well-known scooper revealed that Lord & Miller has been tapped to helm a new movie based on the world of Archie Comics. The project is reportedly in the works at Universal Pictures, with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic writer Tom King set to pen the script:

"Universal is developing a movie based on Archie Comics, and the studio tapped famed comic book artist Tom King ('Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow') to write the script.



I’m told that Emma Watts will produce the untitled movie alongside Lord Miller’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the in-demand duo behind Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise, and Archie Comics president Jon Goldwater (John’s son). Universal execs Britt Hennemuth and Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio."

Sneider notes that sources close to the film have described the project as "inspired, in part," by Archie: The Married Life. This 2011 comic story saw the franchise's titular redhead presented with two different alternate realities in which he marries two different mainstays of the Archie Comics:

"Sources say the film will be inspired, in part, by the comic book 'Archie: The Married Life,' which presents Archie with two alternate futures — one in which he marries girl-next-door Betty Cooper, and one where he marries sexy heiress Veronica Lodge."

It is unclear when this project will go into production, but, according to Sneider, the studio is motivated to make it happen. The last Archie-related piece of media fans were treated to was the long-running Riverdale series on The CW; however, after that show came to an end in 2023, audiences have been without their fix of the iconic comic book world on screen.

Lord & Miller's Upcoming Schedule Gets Even Busier

Lord & Miller are two of the hottest names working in Hollywood right now. Fans flock to basically anything they put their names on simply because they were involved. This has meant that studios are itching to work with them in any way they can, like Universal seems to want to do with this upcoming Archie Comics film adaptation.

However, Archie is not the only thing on the pair's ever-increasingly busy schedule.

Next year, fans will be treated to Lord & Miller's first live-action project since 22 Jump Street in 2014, Project Hail Mary. The new film from the Spider-Verse producer team is based on Andy Weir's beloved sci-fi novel of the same name, following a high school physics teacher (played by Ryan Gosling) selected to go into space as Earth's last hope for survival.

After that, the pair will return to the world of Marvel will return to the wonder world of marvel for the third Spider-Verse film. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is said to conclude the acclaimed Spider-Verse trilogy, coming to theaters on June 25, 2027.

Outside of those two projects, Lord & Miller are also said to be working on a film adaptation of the Bobiverse series of sci-fi novels, but that project has not picked up steam since its 2023 announcement.