Spider-Verse 3 Producer Spoils Major Gwen Stacy Plot Point In Next Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller just spoiled a big part of where Gwen Stacy will go in the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Before Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse 3 hits the big screen, Hailee Steinfeld's take on Gwen Stacy continues her exciting journey through the Spider-Verse alongside Miles Morales, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, and dozens of other wild web-slinger Variants.

Part of Gwen's story this time around throws her into a love triangle with Miles once they meet up again, although there are plenty of other major developments in her story still to come as she progresses forward as well.

Gwen Stacy's Story in Spider-Verse 3

Speaking with the Crew Call with Anthony D'Alessandro podcast, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoiled one specific part of Gwen Stacy's story in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

When asked if there will be Multiversal Variants of Gwen Stacy in the future, Lord and Miller exchanged responses that confirmed this plot point would come to fruition:

Lord: “Currently, yes.” Miller: “Currently, yes. I would say that, yes.” Lord: “It’s on the page.” Miller: “It is… I think that that… These things evolve as they go.”

While they wouldn't offer any other details that might spoil the plot, Lord teased that there was "one [he's] very excited about" that's quite pivotal in Spider-Verse 3's plot:

Lord: “But there’s one I’m very excited about.” Miller: “Yes, I know exactly the one you’re talking about.” Lord: “You know the one I’m thinking of, which is based on… I’m not gonna say anything. I’m not gonna say anything.” Miller: “But it is sort of plot-integral, I would say.”

The pair also both confirmed that this would impact her arc and her relationship with Miles when the third movie debuts:

Lord: “I would say, yes.” Miller: “Yes.”

How Will Gwen Stacy Variants Impact Spider-Verse 3?

The end of Across the Spider-Verse set up a game-changing moment for Miles Morales on Earth-42 where he came face-to-face with a Variant of himself that had become the Prowler.

With that in mind, it's no surprise at all that Gwen appears set to meet Variants of her own, whether they be in Earth-42 or from elsewhere across the vast changing Multiverse.

Producers on Spider-Verse 3 already teased that "the sky really is the limit" for what this threequel could bring to the big screen, with dozens of potential Spidey Variants potentially in play for inclusion alongside Gwen and Miles.

And while rumors are already floating about how long the new adventure will be and who will be included, plenty of work still remains before fans find out how this wildly-successful trilogy will come to an end.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently set to debut on March 29, 2024.