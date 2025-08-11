Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Is Ready to Play This X-Men Hero (Exclusive)

The MCU is currently searching for the stars of the next X-Men team, and the reboot has an eager participant in Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch. Petsch is known for being a series regular on Riverdale as Cheryl Blossom and her leading role in The Strangers films. With Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot currently gathering steam, several names have been thrown in the ring to take on the roles of Marvel's most famous mutant characters.

Petsch's name has not arisen in the rumors for X-Men thus far, but the actress is campaigning to gain one specific hero role. Speaking to The Direct at San Diego Comic-Con for The Strangers - Chapter 2, Petsch shared that the hero she'd most like to play would be Jean Grey. The actress added that she's "done [her] research" and believes the role would be "really fun":

Madelaine Petsch: "Jean Grey, obviously. Hello. I've not seen many Marvel films. 'Many' is an operative term for zero, but I have been seeing some fan casts for Jean Grey, and I've done my research, and that seems like it'd be really fun."

Several names, such as Elle Fanning and Daisy Edgar-Jones, have already surfaced in casting rumors for Jean Grey. However, Marvel Studios is no closer to announcing its new cast, despite the recent attachment of director Jake Schreier to the reboot.

Jean Grey is one of the pivotal characters that is almost certain to be included in the MCU's X-Men team, and the casting ticket is currently one of the hottest in town. In Marvel comics, Jean Grey is a mutant with devastating psionic and telekinetic powers, whose connection to the Phoenix Force makes her an omega-level mutant and one of the most powerful in the MCU. Famke Janssen previously depicted the character in Fox's X-Men trilogy, and Sophie Turner held the role in the prequel movies and solo spin-off Dark Phoenix.

Why Madelaine Petsch Would Be A Perfect Jean Grey

While Petsch openly admits to her lack of Marvel movie knowledge, there's no doubt she's a promising choice to play Jean Grey.

For one, like previous X-Men star Sophie Turner, Petsch possesses natural flame-red hair, which is synonymous with Jean Grey's look. Additionally, Petsch fits the rumored younger age demographic that Marvel Studios is said to be scouting for its next X-Men film.

Petsch is also no stranger to beloved franchises, having starred in Riverdale, an adaptation of the iconic Archie comics, and now The Strangers, which originated in 2008 before its current new trilogy. One Riverdale storyline even saw Petsch's Cheryl Blossom possess pyrokinetic powers, meaning the actress has some experience in portraying characters with superhero abilities.

Petsch's name consistently appears in fan casts for Jean Grey in the MCU, and with the actress now actively backing this idea, this may be enough for her to be considered for the role.

The full video interview with Petsch can be viewed below: