Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is heating up with a director now attached, and rumors abound over who will portray the MCU's mutant superhero team members. Marvel has a vast catalogue of heroes from the comics to choose from when it comes to building out their X-Men roster, but several characters' names have already floated to the top in various rumors and reports.

Avengers: Doomsday has already recruited its share of X-Men actors from the Fox era of Marvel movies, but the MCU is expected to utilize fresh names to play its ensemble of characters in the reboot. The likes of X-Men '97 and Marvel Rivals have reiterated the popularity of several X-Men team members, and it seems that some of these names will be the ones the MCU selects for its upcoming mutant team.

6 Characters Expected to Appear in the MCU's X-Men Reboot

Jean Grey

The omega-level mutant Jean Grey is a core X-Men member and thus expected to be a part of the initial lineup of the MCU's team. Two notable rumors, both from Jeff Sneider, suggest that Jean Grey will be part of Marvel's X-Men reboot. According to Sneider, Jean Grey is one of three X-Men characters set to lead the reboot, and Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones is in the mix to play her.

Jean Grey possesses powerful psionic abilities thanks to her connection to the Phoenix Force, which sometimes threatens to overpower her. Her inclusion in the X-Men reboot would open up multiple possibilities for the MCU, although it will be interesting to see whether Marvel Studios uses Jean Grey to re-tread the Dark Phoenix storyline or try something new.

Cyclops

James Marsden is known for portraying Cyclops in the Fox movies, but Harris Dickinson is the name being thrown around to play the mutant in the MCU. Cyclops is another of Sneider's rumored core trio for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, which makes sense given Scott Summers' relationship to Jean Grey and his position as a founding team member in the comics and past films.

Cyclops' mutant abilities allow him to blast energy from his eyes. He has a notable rivalry with the villain Mister Sinister in the comics which could open up an interesting path for the MCU to take with the character.

Professor X

No X-Men movie would be complete without the founder of the team and the all-powerful paraplegic telepathic mutant, Charles Xavier/Professor X. Professor X is the third mutant rumored by Sneider to lead the X-Men reboot, and the insider also suggests that Marvel may opt for an actor of color to play the X-Men character.

It's unclear whether Marvel's X-Men reboot will explore the origins of the mutant team or start further into their lore when the team is more established. Regardless, Professor X and his school for gifted youngsters are bound to be a core part of the narrative.

Kitty Pryde

Elliot Page famously portrayed Kitty Pryde in the Fox X-Men films and is another character likely to appear in the MCU reboot. Kitty's abilities allow her to phase through objects. She is one of the youngest members of the X-Men team, marking her as the "little sister" of the group.

A rumor from Jeff Sneider indicates that Julia Butters could be in line to play Kitty, who may eventually become known as Shadowcat. Kitty has been a part of several MCU teams outside of the X-Men in Marvel comics, which makes her a valuable addition to introduce into the MCU.

Jubilee

Jubilee is yet to appear in an X-Men film, but the MCU's new movie may be her opportunity. A casting rumor from Jeff Sneider suggests that Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Avatar: The Way of Water) is in the mix for the role in the MCU film, which would mark another young team member alongside Kitty Pryde.

Jubilee is an orphan from Beverly Hills who can use pyrotechnic energy blasts. In the comics, she is often paired with Wolverine (which could hint at his inclusion in the X-Men film) and is notably a member of the Generation X team, which might open the door for a Young Avengers-style X-Men team to be born in the MCU.

Storm

The weather mistress Storm is another staple of the X-Men team. She recently appeared in X-Men '97 and Fox's X-Men films (played by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp). Storm would be a vital and powerful addition to the X-Men in the MCU and could open up an opportunity for connections to be drawn between the mutants and Wakanda, given Storm's history with the African nation in the comics.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has expressed interest in playing Storm, and a rumor from My Time to Shine Hello suggests her name is being seriously considered for the role in the MCU.