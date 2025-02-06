This 15-Year-Old Child Star Is Marvel's Choice for the New Kitty Pryde (Report)

According to a new report, Marvel may be eyeing someone to be Kitty Pryde in the MCU's future X-Men project.

Of course, a live-action X-Men project has yet to be officially announced. Still, though, with Kevin Feige having said before that mutants will play a large role in the MCU's future, it feels inevitable that the team will form sooner or later.

On top of that, last year's X-Men '97 animated series was very well received by fans, proving that there is an audience ready to see the X-Men once again on the big screen.

Marvel's Rumored Kitty Pryde Casting Choice (Report)

Marvel

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Marvel is considering 15-year-old Julia Butters to play Kitty Pryde (Shadowcat) in the MCU.

Julia Butters

This is not official in any capacity, but Sneider explained that the Russo Brothers are currently casting for the upcoming Avengers movies (which, timeline-wise, would make sense).

Assuming that some characters could be introduced in those movies before appearing in a project focused more on them or their team, he said that Kitty Pryde could be being cast right now.

He pointed out that Butters worked with the Russos on The Gray Man, and is playing a lead role in Disney's upcoming Freakier Friday, giving her contacts and connections to the MCU.