Disney Confirms Next Marvel & Star Wars Announcement Showcase For 2025

Disney just confirmed when fans can expect the studio's next Marvel and Star Wars announcement showcase for 2025. Coming off a San Diego Comic-Con where the House of Mouse's two most prominent brands were relatively quiet, audiences are itching for a good bout of announcements from the Hollywood mega-franchises, especially as big-name titles like Avengers: Doomsday and The Mandalorian & Grogu loom on the horizon.

Luckily, it seems as though the Disney faithful will not be waiting long for more news from Marvel and Star Wars, as the Hollywood giant confirmed it will be bringing its biggest and best to the upcoming Destination D23 event. What will be shown off at this new announcement showcase remains to be seen, but given what is coming over the next year or so, fans can likely expect some major headlines from this year's event.

As part of its recently released Destination D23 2025 schedule, Disney confirmed the next Marvel and Star Wars announcement showcase, which will take place in a matter of weeks.

On Saturday, August 30, Disney will roll out the red carpet for its next and brightest for its Destination D23 Walt Disney Studios Showcase.

The live announcement event, which runs from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., will include "an exclusive look at the movies fans love:"

"An exclusive look at the movies fans love, and a glimpse into what to look forward to from Disney’s film studios."

This is assumed to include news from both Star Wars and Marvel, seeing as the event description contains specific mention of "Disney's film studios." Both Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios fall under Disney's film studios umbrella, with titles from each being some of Disney's biggest projects coming in the next year.

Destination D23 is a bi-annual "off-year" fan expo that occurs in years when the marquee D23 event is not planned. This year's expo will once again be held at Walt Disney World, but has been significantly expanded, moving to the larger Coronado Springs convention center event space.

Typically, the Destination D23 events focus on smaller, more niche topics, with few earth-shaking announcements coming from the convention. Destination D23 2025 runs from August 29-31

What Will Be Announced at Destination D23 2025?

Disney

Destination D23 is not usually known for making the biggest headlines, but this year's event could be the biggest ever. The fan expo has moved from a smaller venue to the much larger Coronado Springs convention center on Walt Disney World property, potentially hinting at something big coming out of the event.

If a major announcement is going to be made, the Walt Disney Studios Showcase will be the place to do it.

This is especially the case, given just how big 2026 will be for the Disney brand, specifically regarding its Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm output. Both Star Wars and Marvel Studios are eyeing next year as one of the biggest in each respective franchise's history.

2026 will see Star Wars return to theaters for the first time since 2019, with The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Marvel has a new Avengers film, setting up the end of the ongoing Multiversal Saga.

Given the relative lack of information on both of these projects at this point, it would not be surprising if fans received an update on both projects.

For The Mandalorian & Grogu, a first look at footage, or some debut stills, could be made public out of the event. And Avengers: Doomsday may potentially see a couple of new names being added to its expansive cast, as rumors of a second cast announcement have started to bubble to the surface in recent weeks.

With only a few significant events like Destination D23 left on the 2025 calendar, if Disney wants to get the word out about some of its 2026 Star Wars and Marvel lineup, it is running out of places to do it.