Disney Reveals 2025 Face Of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar & More

As part of a recent activation, Disney revealed the 2025 faces of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and every other major Disney studio. The House of Mouse has spotlighted its vast IP collection at Disney China’s Consumer Product Showcase in Shanghai, bringing together the studios' various brands for one massive conference specifically tailored for the Chinese market.

The biggest headline of the showcase was a potential first look at Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, coming via an appropriately epic holographic lightshow. The flashy sneak peek at Marvel's next super-powered team-up is by far the only thing on display at the event, with Disney bringing out the big guns from across its studios.

Coming into the Consumer Product Showcase, attendees were treated to a new Disney-themed banner showing off various characters from the company's numerous verticals, dubbing names like Micky, Buzz, and Mando as the 2025 faces of their respective brands.

The 6 Main Mascots Under the Disney Umbrella

Disney - Mickey Mouse

Walt Disney

Of course, no Disney showcase would be complete without the mouse that started it all for the iconic studio. Mickey Mouse was front and center on the Disney China Consumer Product Showcase banner, repping the Disney brand overall. The beloved animated character was seen sporting a unique look for the event, wearing loose-fitting clothing, sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.

Even if he may not have the presence on the big screen that he once did, for as long as there is Disney, there will be Mickey, so it makes sense that he still sits at the top of the company's magic castle.

Walt Disney Animation Studios - Judy Hopps

Walt Disney

While Mickey may be representing Disney as the company's overall face in 2025, another anthropomorphic woodland creature is the brand's animation studios mascot for the year. Judy Hopps appeared on the event's branding as the tribute from Walt Disney Animation Studios, helping build anticipation for the upcoming Zootopia 2.

As the figurehead of the Zootopia franchise, Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) has become one of the most important names under the Disney animation banner. Her first movie made over $1 billion, and the forthcoming sequel (hopping into theaters on November 26) is assumed to do the same.

Pixar - Buzz Lightyear

Pixar

Even though he has been around for over 25 years, Tim Allen's Buzz Lightyear still stands as the most reliable name under the Pixar umbrella, which makes him an obvious pick for the studio's de facto mascot.

The rough-and-tumble rescue ranger has appeared in four of Pixar's biggest movies and is set to return next year in the hotly anticipated Toy Story 5, which will come to theaters on June 19, 2026. The new animated blockbuster will follow its central team of toys as they grapple with the emergence of new technology like tablets and phones.

Marvel - Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Marvel was divided into two verticals at the Shanghai showcase, with Spider-Man covering the Marvel brand overall (TV, movies, comics, and games). For decades, New York's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler has been the most popular hero at Marvel, and with a new movie on the way, why not put him on display as one of Disney's biggest mascots?

After several years without a new Spidey film thwiping its way onto the big screen, Tom Holland's webhead has planted his flag in Summer 2026, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day coming on July 31, 2026.

Marvel Studios - Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Spidey was not the only superpowered character to be put on a pedestal at the Disney China Consumer Product Showcase. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom was named the 2025 mascot of Marvel Studios and the MCU. His character got his holographic light show at the event, which not even Spider-Man received.

Doctor Doom will finally put his stamp on the MCU in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, taking on the Marvel Multiverse of heroes in what has been promised to be an epic comic book clash.

Star Wars - Mandalorian and Grogu

Lucasfilm

The last major Disney studio represented on the Disney China Consumer Product Showcase show floor was Lucasfilm/Star Wars. The iconic sci-fi brand was represented by Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian and his adorable force-wielding companion, Grogu.

The pair of space-faring heroes have been bolstering the Star Wars name for the last half-decade on Disney+. However, they are finally set to get their own big-screen adventure in next May's The Mandalorian & Grogu, which also marks the Star Wars franchise's grand return to the theaters after a nearly seven-year absence.

See the full Disney China Consumer Product Showcase banner below: