Marvel Studios is returning to D23 2024 with a series of special panels designed for fans. This is how you can watch, what announcements to anticipate, and the schedule for each panel.

After a one-year hiatus in 2023, D23 is back, offering a memorable fan experience for all who attend.

The Disney convention gives enthusiasts a chance to take part in unique experiences and learn new announcements about TV shows, movies, worldwide theme parks, and (of course) the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This year's event will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, featuring several panels dedicated to Marvel content.

Table of Contents:

Marvel's Full D23 Panel Schedule

How To Watch Marvel Panels

Expected MCU Announcements

Marvel's D23 2024 Panel Schedule

Marvel Studios

Ahead is the official schedule for Marvel's presence at D23 2024, including several general Disney panels that could include news from the super-powered brand (via the official D23 website).

The 2024 iteration of the event will also be the first to include portions of it streamed on Disney+, with major panels like the Disney Entertainment Showcase, Marvel Animation Sneak Peek, and Disney Experiences Showcase expected to be amongst those made available to the public online.

Disney Entertainment Showcase

Disney

Friday, August 9 - 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. PT

"Enjoy the magic of Disney Entertainment in a star-studded showcase featuring exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows you love, and a glimpse into what you can look forward to. Join some of your favorite stars as they give you a peek behind the curtain at upcoming projects, never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, and special guests, musical performances, and exclusive new content coming to the big screen, your small screens, and stages worldwide."

What to Expect: Disney seems to be bringing the big guns to kick things off on Friday night at D23 2024. While the convention will not feature a Hall H-style Marvel Studios-specific panel, the Disney Entertainment Showcase will likely fill that void for fans.

This upcoming showcase will be the first of two Honda Center-set events for the D23 weekend. The House of Mouse is set to bring a "peek behind the curtain at upcoming projects" which many have assumed will include Marvel Studios titles.

Rumors have been swirling that the MCU will set aside its theatrical slate for D23 this year, instead focusing on its upcoming TV projects. This comes following the studio specifically showcasing its movies at San Diego Comic-Con (read about every Comic-Con announcement).

If this is the case and Marvel Studios on Disney+ takes the stage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase, fans can likely expect updates on titles like Agatha All Along and Ironheart. There is even the chance, with its release date set for next Spring, fans in attendance get a special look at Daredevil: Born Again as well.

Music of Marvel Studios

Friday, August 9 - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT

"Get a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios’ iconic scores and needle drops with composers Michael Giacchino, Christophe Beck, and Laura Karpman, songwriters Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, and music executives Dave Jordan and Justine von Winterfeldt."

What to Expect: The Music of Marvel Studios panel will offer fans a chance to get up close and personal with several major figureheads in the world of Marvel Studios music.

This will include composing legends like Christophe Beck, Laura Karpman, and the iconic Michael Giacchino (who was most recently revealed to be composing the Fantastic Four: First Steps score).

No major announcements are expected from this panel, but some have speculated it could feature another tease at Giacchino's Fantastic Four score, which was first heard, in snippets, during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel.

Disney Experiences Showcase

Disney

Saturday, August 10 - 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. PT

"Join us on Saturday, August 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Honda Center for an immersive celebration of Disney Experiences around the world. Accompanied by a special lineup of musical numbers, surprise appearances, and a few familiar faces, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro will host this exciting showcase, woven together by the theme of music. Throughout the show, fans can expect updates on new and highly anticipated projects across Disney Experiences, along with new ways for generations of fans to connect with their favorite Disney stories."

What to Expect: Hosted by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro, the Dinsey Experiences Showcase is the other major panel taking over the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

While the Disney Entertainment Showcase is expected to cover what is to come from the company on TV and movie screens around the world, the Experiences Showcase will focus instead on the real-world application of that IP in places like Disney Parks and Cruises.

This panel could include information on the newly approved Disneyland expansion project in Anaheim. Known as Disneyland Forward, this plan is set to usher the original Disney theme park into a new era, including a new land themed around James Cameron's Avatar and another based on Frozen's Arendelle (read more about the Disneyland expansion project).

Another talking point that could get some time in the spotlight during the Disney Experiences showcase is the long-awaited Multiversal Marvel roller coaster that has been teased for Disneyland's California Adventure Park. It has been quite some time since fans heard about this upcoming attraction, so, if it is still on the cards, then it very well could show up here.

Marvel Animation Sneak Peek

Marvel Studios

Saturday, August 10 - 12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. PT

"See what’s coming next to Disney+ from Marvel Animation, with special guests and first looks at hotly anticipated series including 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,' 'Eyes of Wakanda,' future seasons of 'What If…?,' 'X-Men ’97', and more!"

What to Expect: For fans itching for footage, trailers, and special sneak peeks of upcoming Marvel projects, the Marvel Animation Sneak Peek should be appointment viewing over D23 weekend.

The panel will focus solely on Marvel Studios' animated efforts, promising looks at hotly anticipated new series like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda as well as future seasons of already-established titles like What If...? and X-Men '97.

This will likely come with new stills, pieces of concept art, and perhaps some footage (whether it be by way of trailers or entire clips shown to audiences).

If another Marvel animated series is set to come out in 2024 (with rumors heavily indicating Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be that show), this will seemingly be the place to debut a first trailer as well as a release date.

There may even be a few surprises mixed into the proceedings as well, with titles like Marvel Zombies still waiting for an update from the super-powered brand.

MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 50 Years of Wolverine

Marvel Comics

Saturday, August 10 - 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. PT

"Look back at 50 years of Wolverine with Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski & writer Jason Aaron as they dive into the legacy of Marvel’s most popular mutant (and what’s next!). PLUS: an exclusive giveaway while supplies last, and a sneak peek at what’s in store for Marvel’s 85th anniversary!"

What to Expect: Of the panels focused on the Disney-owned comics brand, the MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 50 Years of Wolverine event will be one of the few to focus primarily on the comics.

This showcase will be a deep dive into one of Marvel's most beloved characters, The Wolverine, as Marvel Comics celebrates the iconic claw-bearing mutants' 50th birthday.

The Wolverine-centric panel will likely include some exclusive insight into what has gone into some of Wolverine's most iconic moments (both on the page and off), and as teased in the official description, will hint at what is next for the character.

The biggest news to likely come out of this particular panel will probably be a new reinvigorated comic book effort for the character, possibly including a rebooted solo book for the Marvel hero.

Designing the MCU: Marvel Studios’ Visual Development

Sunday, August 11 - 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. PT

"Marvel Studios visual development concept artists will walk fans through what visual development is, how it translates onto the screen, and what goes into designing the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

What to Expect: One of the best parts of events like D23 is getting the chance to see one's favorite creators dissect and provide insight into the things they have worked on. Designing the MCU: Marvel Studios’ Visual Development panel will do exactly that for the visual language of the MCU.

This showcase will pull the curtain back on the visual production process of the MCU and what goes into taking an idea from paper to the big or small screen.

The event ought to feature never-before-seen looks at various concepts for some of the MCU's most iconic heroes, villains, and in-universe moments.

Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive’s What If...? – An Immersive Story

Sunday, August 11 - 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. PT

"Hear from key creators of What If...? – An Immersive Story about how they brought the first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story to life on Apple Vision Pro. A first-of-its-kind collaboration between Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive, learn about how this story puts you in the center of an interactive story that’s connected to the What If…? series."

What to Expect: After debuting on the Apple Vision Pro augmented reality (AR) headset earlier this year, the Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive’s What If...? – An Immersive Story event will offer fans a deep dive into the What If...? – An Immersive Story experience.

This particular panel will look behind the scenes at the innovative AR experience and what went into the making of the first-of-its-kind collaboration between Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive.

Fans should expect this to be much more of a celebration of what has already come than a look forward. However, there is the chance a tease of what is next for Marvel's efforts in the AR space could be announced as a part of this panel.

How To Watch Marvel Panels At D23 2024

Most of the panels at D23 will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California; however, several tentpole showcases will take over the nearby Honda Center sports arena.

Currently, there are no plans to broadcast any of the D23 panels online, as they are exclusive to event attendees.

Expected Marvel Announcements at D23 2024

New Looks at Disney+ Shows

Disney+

Fans can expect fresh looks at the much-anticipated Disney+ MCU series, including a new teaser for Agatha: All Along, which will premiere on September 18.

Additionally, the first official footage of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart are expected.

Whether these teasers will be made available online post-event remains uncertain, but they promise to give an exciting preview of what’s to come. Born Again notably underwent series-altering reshoots while Ironheart has been filmed and waiting for a release date for years.

Promos for Upcoming Animated Series

Disney

A Marvel Animation slate will also be prominently featured, with fans expecting possible promos for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and future seasons of What If...? and X-Men ’97.

These previews will hopefully offer fans a sneak peek at what’s in store for Marvel's animated ventures, showcasing new storylines and possible release updates.

Potential Big-Screen Announcements

Marvel Studios

While specific details about upcoming blockbuster releases remain under wraps, Marvel Studios has historically used D23 to make some announcements.

It's possible that fans may learn more about Marvel's plans leading up to Avengers: Doomsday, especially the missing title from a February 2026 slated MCU film.

With D23 promising an extensive lineup of panels and presentations, Marvel Studios is set to deliver exciting updates mainly focused on streaming, showcasing a blend of new series, animated content, and potentially major film announcements.

Fans looking to see all of the news coming out of Marvel's D23 panels can follow us at MCU Direct over on X and keep up with our Marvel news coverage on our site!

D23 runs from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11 in Anaheim, California.

Read more about Marvel:

Fantastic Four 2025 Movie Releases First Official Concept Trailer at SDCC

Full Cast of Deadpool 3 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears | Full List With Spoilers (Photos)

Avengers 5 Doomsday Title Explained: What Does 'Doomsday' Mean?

First Trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts Movie Released at Comic-Con