Fans got their first look at next year's Fantastic Four movie at the MCU Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, along with a brand new title for the movie.

This is not the first visualization of the team. The casting announcement in February 2024 revealed artwork of the four together in the iconic blue suits. A selfie of the four actors (Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn) captioned "Our first mission" was also posted to Pascal's Instagram.

With Marvel teasing the team's icons and other castings like Ralph Ineson's Galactus announced already, fans are excited to see all the pieces come together in 2025.

Marvel Studios

At the MCU Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the first pre-shoot footage of next year's Fantastic Four released, along with a brand new title: The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel announced that production on the movie will begin on Tuesday, and re-confirmed its July 25, 2025 release date.

The footage (per DiscussingFilm and PopVerse) features Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards teaching a science class called "Fantastic Science with Dr. Richards," speaking in "an old school accent."

The footage comes from the Future Foundation, depicted with a "retro logo." Adding to the retro vibes is a version of the Fantasticar, which DiscussingFilm described as "an old Cadillac that looks straight out of 'The Jetsons.'" The car made an in-person appearance at the event.

The footage then shows both Ben Grimm (The Thing, played by Ebon Moss Bachrach) and Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman, played by Vanessa Kirby). They are playing a fake "Let's Make A Love Match" game, still in retro style, showing silhouettes of the team's male members.

On the reveal of Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, his sister Sue tells the camera, "Ladies, he is very single."

The footage ended with none other than the Devourer of Worlds himself, Galactus, looking into the Fantastic Four's Headquarters, The Baxter Building.

Interestingly, and seemingly unconnected so far to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the biggest Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom, was announced for his own Doom-centric Avengers movie — Avengers: Doomsday — and will be played by Robert Downey Jr.

This story is still developing! Please check back soon for more!

