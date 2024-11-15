2025 Fantastic Four Movie Reveals First Official Plot Synopsis

After so many rumors, the first plot synopsis for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed.

Rumors have been swirling around this reboot since it was announced, with many immediately jumping to the idea of it taking place in another universe. It wasn't until Marvel Studios confirmed those wild rumors true with its marketing of the reboot.

Thus far, the plot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been rather vague, with only Galactus and his Herald shown to be the film's antagonists. Otherwise, not much else is known about the reboot besides the retro-futuristic setting — until now.

First Official Plot Synopsis for Marvel's First Family

In a press release from Disney, an official plot synopsis for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps describes it taking place in "the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world:"

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet."

The synopsis continues, explaining the arrival of Ralph Ineson's "ravenous space god," Galactus, who is there to devour their world. Considering this is taking place in another potentially expendable universe, the stakes of Galactus consuming the Earth could be quite real.

Silver Surfer (1968) — #1

Accompanying the Lifebringer is Julia Garner's Silver Surfer, who is no doubt a Multiversal twist on the character with the original Surfer's wife, Shalla-Bal, taking the role of Hearld instead:

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner)."

However, the most interesting part of this plot synopsis is at the very end, when it describes how, aside from Galactus, "it suddenly gets very personal" for the team:

"And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

What Could Be So Personal For Fantastic Four?

The last sentence of this plot synopsis could mean a myriad of things, such as the group's interpersonal conflicts that often have them butting heads in the comics. For example, Reed Richards' all-consuming guilt for the accident that gave them their powers or Ben Grimm's transformation into what he believes is a monster.

Another strong possibility is that it's about a "very personal" enemy besides Galactus. An obvious candidate for this enemy would be the dictator of Latveria, Doctor Doom, who has a personal rivalry with Reed Richards in the comics.

To the shock of many, Marvel Studios announced that a returning Robert Downey Jr. would portray Doctor Doom. However, it's currently unconfirmed if the iconic supervillain will appear earlier than Avengers: Doomsday.

Rumors indicate that he'll appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, there are conflicting reports on whether the relationship between Reed Richards and Doom will be personal, with one saying the two "don't really interact."

Fantastic Four (1998) — #585

One last possibility could be the son of Reed and Susan, Franklin Richards, who was rumored to appear in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four since last year. In the comics, Franklin is unbelievably powerful, even as a child, to the point that Galactus fears his power and potential.

Throughout the film, Galactus could start to see little Franklin as a direct threat, which could then cause this conflict to become truly "personal" for the Fantastic Four as they face down the Devourer of Worlds.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in theaters on July 25, 2025.