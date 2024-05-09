Marvel Studios Just Cast Its Next Big Villain After Thanos & Kang

The casting of a major villain for the MCU, someone who could be as big of a threat as both Thanos and Kang the Conqueror, was just announced.

Marvel Studios Brings on Next Major Villain

Marvel

A report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed Marvel Studios hired Ralph Ineson as Galactus for its upcoming Fantastic Four film.

For those unaware, in Marvel Comics, Galactus is a massive, intergalactic force of nature that feasts on entire planets—dooming anyone who happens to be living on their surface.

On more than one occasion, his appetite has led him to confront the many heroes of Earth.

Galactus is, without a doubt, a sizeable villain comparable to Thanos and Kang the Conqueror.

However, there is a big difference between Galactus versus Thanos & Kang.

Galactus is not an everyday threat, he is instead considered an inevitable force of nature, an essential function of the universe. He is not acting out of evil or Ill intentions—he is doing precisely what he exists to do.

He is also not usually a threat that is overcome or defeated. Most encounters typically end with the heroes (often the Fantastic Four) convincing Galactus to look elsewhere for food.

Because of that, it is hard to imagine Galactus becoming an overarching big bad on the same page as Thanos was, and Kang still is. But, being an essential force in the galaxy, he’s likely to appear for more than just 2025’s Fantastic Four.

When Eternals came out, the common theory amongst fans was that a sequel could properly explore what Galactus would look like in the MCU.

Ineson will join an all-star cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Backrach, Julia Garner (a casting that has produced mixed reactions from fans), Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich. The film will be directed by Matt Shakman and is shaping up to tell a story set in the 1960s.

Some of Ineson’s previous onscreen roles include parts in The First Omen, The Creator, and the upcoming film Nosferatu.

Needless to say, any future big bad of the MCU has massive shoes to fill.

Josh Brolin’s Thanos is revered as one of the best villains in modern pop culture, and many fans are still campaigning for his return.

His follow-up, Kang the Conqueror, barely had the chance to start making his mark on the MCU before, Jonathan Majors, the actor behind the character, was fired by Marvel Studios after being found guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Despite that,Kang reportedly is not being scrapped entirely, and will eventually be recast.

