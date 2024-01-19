After many recent rumors about who could be Jonathan Majors' replacement as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, a new update was given regarding how far along the recasting process is.

Jonathan Majors, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror and a multitude of that character's Variants in multiple MCU projects, was officially fired by Disney after he was found guilty of assault.

Since the two parties went their separate ways, fans have been in an outright frenzy wanting to know if Disney and Marvel Studios will find a replacement for the actor and how soon an announcement of that magnitude could occur.

Has Marvel Found a New Kang Actor?

Marvel

Deadline's Justin Kroll, an industry insider, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that Marvel Studios is, in fact, recasting a new in the role of Kang the Conqueror amid talk that the studio may do away with the character entirely following the Majors controversy.

It is important to note that there were a lot of rumors spread around recently regarding who will pick up the reins of Kang, with actor Colman Domingo at the center of them.

Kroll acknowledged these "comments" but stated that fans shouldn't get their hopes up yet. While teasing that there are "plenty of Marvel breaks" that the public could hear about soon, Majors' replacement won't be one of them:

"See a lot 'who will play Kang next' and 'here is a top contender for Kang' comments this week, and all I’ll say is this, don’t expect that news anytime soon. There will be plenty of Marvel breaks in coming weeks on various fronts but don’t hold your breath on that one."

In a second post in the thread, Kroll also made it a point that he "isn't dismissing any" of the rumors regarding who will play Kang moving forward, meaning that Domingo could still be in the running:

"This isn’t dismissing any rumor this week about potential contenders for the role, I don’t have any intel on those being true or not true it’s just letting you know, if I were betting what gets announced first, Kang or the field, I’d put money on the field."

Why Is Kang's Replacement Not a Priority?

Kang the Conqueror was teased to be the successor to Thanos in terms of villainy in the MCU.

After being built up as a massive threat in Loki Season 1 and the revelation that there were thousands of his Variants banded together during the post-credit scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the MCU was making it clear that he was being groomed as the focal point of not only the Multiverse Saga but the next two Avengers films as well.

Now, Avengers 5 (formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) isn't even named after the character anymore, so it is clear that Marvel Studios' plans for Kang have changed since Majors was fired.

While Kang still has his fingerprints on a few things narratively within the MCU, the Multiverse is an easy way to continue his story in a different, albeit lesser way (which is what Marvel Studios will likely do).

Suppose these updates about the character being recast are true. That makes it even more likely that Kang will not have as big a role in the MCU as he was originally supposed to. This might be why Marvel Studios is taking its time and focusing on other things first.