Spider-Man 4: Sadie Sink’s Hairstyle Hints at Her MCU Mystery Character

Fans got a new look at MCU rookie Sadie Sink during filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including a haircut that raises plenty of questions. Sink's inclusion in Spider-Man 4 sparked wild ideas about what may happen in the 2026 sequel, especially considering fans anticipate this film could be one of the best the MCU has to offer. With filming underway, new theories and ideas are coming to light about what to expect in the sequel.

A new picture of Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink showed the actress with a red haircut. While Spider-Man 4 is enlisting a few Marvel veterans in its cast, Sink's inclusion has many talking after her long and successful run in Stranger Things. With each new update from the film's set, including this look at Sink, the conversation deepens for what may happen with her role in the sequel.

Scooper MyTimeToShineHello posted the picture in question to X, showing Sink sitting at a restaurant. With sunglasses and a headband on her head and her phone in hand, the Stranger Things star dons a dark red hairstyle that falls juts below her shoulders.

This red hair may indicate she is unlikely to play a character like Gwen Stacy, who many have theorized her to play in the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man film. Gwen Stacy even came up in a recent rumor about her role in Spider-Man 4, although Sony and Marvel have not confirmed anything as of writing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth solo film for the MCU's web-slinger in the last nine years, following his initial introduction in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.

This sequel will pick up with Peter Parker in a world unaware of his existence as he tries to rebuild his identity and fight threats unlike anything he has seen before. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Who Is Sadie Sink Playing in Spider-Man 4?

Marvel Studio

Should this hairdo be the one Sink is using for Spider-Man 4, there are more than a few possibilities for who she could be playing. Spider-Man lore includes a couple of notable options, such as Mayday Parker (Peter Parker's potential alternate-reality daughter) or another take on Mary-Jane Watson.

The MJ idea seems highly unlikely due to Zendaya's MJ already being so prominent, but with the multiverse potentially coming into play, Mayday may be something to pay attention to.

However, there is also a good chance Sink is wearing a wig, which would allow Sony and Marvel to keep her role more of a secret when she is not filming.

A blonde haircut in the movie could open the door for a Gwen Stacy appearance, which would be particularly exciting since she has not been realized in live-action since Emma Stone in Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man films.

More recently, a different rumor teased Sink's character having the codename of "Annabelle Adams," which could hide her character from the public whether this is her true name or not. Previously, all fans knew about her mystery role is that she is playing a "sharp and free-spirited" woman who has a "mysterious past."

With a good chance Sony and Marvel keep her character a secret until the movie is released, many will continue to ponder how Sink will add to the movie and what her role in the greater MCU will be.