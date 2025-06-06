Spider-Man 4 May Have Found Its New Gwen Stacy to Replace Emma Stone

Spider-Man 4 may take on the lofty task of replacing Emma Stone, with a new actor reportedly cast in the Gwen Stacy role. Stone (best known for her work in movies like La La Land and Poor Things) played the iconic Marvel Comics character in the two Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man movies, tragically dying at the hands of the Green Goblin as she did in the source material. In the MCU, though, Gwen has yet to appear, instead focusing on the relationship between Tom Holland's Peter and Zendaya's MJ.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, Sadie Sink will play Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 4 (aka Spider-Man: Brand New Day), replacing Emma Stone. Sink's role in the forthcoming movie has been a topic of much debate, with Sneider himself having shared several other casting rumors about the new MCU actress to date.

Sneider revealed his latest wall-crawling report on the newest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, positing that the Stranger Things star will play "an alternate universe Gwen Stacy" in the new film.

This comes after months of speculation about how Multiversal Spider-Man 4 will get after initial reports had suggested it would instead opt for something a little more grounded than the reality-bending previous film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Those more 'grounded' plans seem to have been abandoned, as more recent information about the project has pegged it as another Multiversal adventure.

Sink's Spider-Man 4 casting was first revealed in early March; however, her specific role has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the first Spidey film from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. It follows Tom Holland's now-anonymous Peter Parker as he starts his new life living alone in New York City.

The movie is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026, and plot details remain scarce. Several villain rumors are circulating, including the potential introduction of Mr. Negative, the return of Scorpion, and several other big-name big bads.

Sadie Sink's Marvel Casting Saga Takes Another Turn

This Sadie Sink replacing Emma Stone as the big-screen Gwen Stacy is just the latest casting rumor surrounding Sink, specifically coming from Jeff Sneider; however, it feels like the most likely (at least that we have heard so far).

Previously, Sneider reported that Sink was going to play the X-Men hero Jean Grey in the MCU, and his Hot Mic co-host John Rocha mentioned the possibility of the role being for the super-powered daughter of Peter Parker, Mayday Parker. Now, it seems to be a Multiversal Gwen Stacy.

Gwen makes a lot of sense for where Spider-Man 4 seems to be going. According to various rumors surrounding the movie, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are eyeing another Multiverse-focused story for the new film, in what has been called a "fresh start" for the Spider-Man franchise.

After going as big as the team went with No Way Home, paring that down but still including some smaller Multiversal elements feels like the most likely direction the film will go.

And that feels like the perfect spot for an alternate-reality Gwen Stacy to come into the picture. Perhaps Sink will play a version of the Gwen character, who is already the web-slinging hero Spider-Gwen, teaming up with Peter in his crime-fighting activities in the new movie.

Her introduction would check the Multiversal box that the powers that be seem enthused about covering in Spider-Man 4 without creating another bout of Multiverse-ending stakes, as seen in the last movie. It would also allow for a more grounded villain like Mr. Negative, Tombstone, or Scorpion to take the antagonistic spotlight.

That is not to say Sadie's Gwen casting is a sure thing, but it is as sure as we have gotten this far into the Spider-Man: Brand New Day process.