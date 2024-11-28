Spider-Man 4 Working Title Hints At This Major Character’s Debut

One major Marvel character may be primed for an introduction in the MCU based on the working title for Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man 4 is expected to be one of several MCU outings set for Marvel Studios Phase 6, the final phase of the Multiverse Saga. It will mark Tom Holland's first solo adventure with Marvel Studios since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home dominated 2021 with nearly $2 billion at the box office.

The plot of this latest sequel is understandably being kept under wraps, although rumors have pointed to Venom being included in some form in Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man 4 Working Title Teases New Major Character

Marvel Comics

In November 2024, reports revealed that the official working title of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 is "Blue Oasis."

This seems to be evoking one particular Spider-Man comic book run with the title of Spider-Man: Blue, a six-issue story written by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale written between July 2002 and April 2003.

The core of this comic run sees Peter Parker feeling "blue," as teased in the title, pondering his relationship with his original love interest, Gwen Stacy. Notably, their love culminated in Gwen's tragic death in The Amazing Spider-Man #121 from 1973.

Marvel Comics

The story is told from Spider-Man's perspective on Valentine's Day as he sits atop the Brooklyn Bridge and reminisces on his time with Gwen. Readers see how they met and fell in love, offering a ray of sunshine in Peter Parker's often dark life.

This working title has many believing Spider-Man 4 will finally introduce the MCU's take on Gwen Stacy.

Fittingly, this news comes amidst rumors that the studio is on the hunt for a potential Gwen Stacy actress, with some sources noting that Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline is in talks to join the movie and (assumingly) play the role.

Madelyn Cline

Will Gwen Stacy Be in Spider-Man 4?

The groundwork for the Spider-Man: Blue comic being adapted in Spider-Man 4 may have already been laid thanks to what came most recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That film ended with the world forgetting about Peter Parker's existence, including Zendaya's MJ, after the final battle at the Statue of Liberty. With Peter being nonexistent in MJ's life after that tragic ending moment, those blue feelings are sure to be prevalent throughout Spider-Man 4.

This could open the door for Gwen Stacy to pop up in the MCU and make things incredibly complicated for the young web-slinger as he navigates his new life.

That comes on top of Venom's rumored inclusion in the story, which would only drive his emotions more into overdrive if true.

With Gwen Stacy's MCU debut possibly on the way, all bets are off for just how insane Tom Holland's fourth solo movie could become.

Spider-Man 4 is due to swing into theaters on July 24, 2026.