Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 pushes further into production as reports come out teasing the sequel's working title.

While Holland will reportedly film material for other massive MCU outings before taking on his next solo story, Spider-Man 4 is still one of Marvel's most anticipated new films. Following the nearly $2 billion haul at the box office seen from Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are eager to see the web-slinger's next big steps.

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will take over for Jon Watts after Watts' work on the first three movies, pushing Holland's hero further into the Multiverse Saga. Currently, Spider-Man 4 is also the only solo film with a confirmed release date in the same timeframe as Marvel's next two Avengers movies as well.

Working Title Revealed for Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4

Marvel

The Cosmic Circus reportedly uncovered the working title for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4.

According to this report, production for the sequel is operating under the title "Blue Oasis" with a production company called Blaze Films, Inc.

This comes after Spider-Man 4 was confirmed to hit theaters on July 24, 2026, setting the film up to debut directly between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What Does Spider-Man 4's Working Title Mean?

Looking at Spider-Man 4's working title, "Blue Oasis" does not immediately invoke any one particular Spider-Man story that could be adapted for the film. However, that shade of blue resembles the one utilized in the Spider-Man: Blue comic run written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale in 2002.

This story showed a Spider-Man experiencing depression on Valentine's Day as he looks back on his romantic tryst with Gwen Stacy. While Gwen is a character many MCU fans hope is introduced, the bigger thing to take from this run is the theme of sadness that could be seen in Spider-Man 4.

The "blue" feeling is one that Peter Parker is sure to be feeling by the time Doomsday and Spider-Man 4, as he lives in a world unaware of his existence.

While Holland has been rumored to show up elsewhere in the MCU, Spider-Man 4 will most likely be the character's next appearance as filming gears up to begin in early 2025.

Currently, story details for the sequel are being kept under wraps, but they have been in development since No Way Home hit theaters in December 2021. On top of that, Holland has hyped up how great Spider-Man 4's story is for most of that time, which only ups the ante for what to expect from the web-slinger's future.

Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to swing into theaters on June 24, 2026.