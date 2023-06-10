Tom Holland Hypes Up Spider-Man 4's Story

The MCU's Tom Holland opened up about the story being developed for Spider-Man 4, hyping up what's to come.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more adventures with Tom Holland's Peter Parker after 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the actor set to be the first wall-crawler to lead a fourth movie and potentially a whole second trilogy.

Spider-Man 4 has been confirmed to be in development at Sony and Marvel Studios, however, work on the movie has currently been put on hold due to the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike preventing progress.

As of this February, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the story has been mapped out with scripting work only just getting underway.

Tom Holland Talks Spider-Man 4 Plans

Marvel

During an interview with Inverse, the topic of Spider-Man 4 came up with the MCU's Peter Parker actor Tom Holland, and he had some exciting words to offer regarding the movie's story.

The British star noted how the Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel's story is "looking pretty good" with "some stuff going on" that he's "excited about."

Although, Holland cast some doubt about the movie actually becoming a reality, questioning "whether or not it'll come to fruition:"

“Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows? But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Holland was also asked about his Spider-Man future while talking with Yahoo, to which he opted to "plead the fifth:"

“I’m going to have to plead the fifth there because I’m not prepared to start talking about the future of Spider-Man.”

However, the British star was clear on how any future heroic adventures rely on finding a new story to "do justice to him," with Spider-Man 4 only on the table if they can "find a way to compete" with No Way Home:

“As everyone knows, I love him. He changed my life. I love the character. Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to him, we will do so. But if we can’t find a way to do that, and if we can’t find a way to compete with the third one, then you know, he’ll swing off into the sunset.”

The Spider-Man actor went on to praise his agents' work over the last decade, but added he would be "the luckiest kid alive" with "no complains" if he were to only play the wall-crawler for his whole life:

“I feel like my agents and I have navigated the industry in a really good way over the last 10 years. But that said, if I just play Spider-Man for the rest of my life, I’d still be the luckiest kid alive. So there’s no complaints from me here.”

What Is Spider-Man 4's Story All About?

Kevin Feige already confirmed that after Spidey's Multiversal mission in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker will be joining "the street-level heroes" of the MCU. So, Spider-Man 4 is expected to be a smaller-scale affair with more focus on protecting the streets of New York than handling global threats.

According to one report, the street-level story may explore the aftermath of Daredevil: Born Again. Supposedly, the impact of Kingpin's mayoral campaign in the Disney+ series will be felt across other MCU projects, particularly Spider-Man 4, as the crime boss-turned-politician runs anti-vigilante efforts.

There were unconfirmed rumors that Sony and Marvel Studios are eyeing a July 12, 2024 release date for Spider-Man 4. But even if those rumors were true, with the writers' strike having brought an apparent halt to development, the chances of that happening are all but non-existent.

At the time of his last comments about Spider-Man 4's release in December 2022, Tom Holland was clear he "doesn't know" when moviegoers can expect to see the flick. Looking at the packed MCU slate and depending on how long the writers' strike lasts, the earliest the movie could likely hit is the summer of 2025.

Although official news on Spider-Man 4 is sparse and no release date has been set, Tom Holland and Zendaya are both expected to return, with Jon Watts set to resume directing duties after helming the franchise's last three movies.