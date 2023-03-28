Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4: Report Reveals Kingpin's Possible Role

A new Spider-Man 4 report revealed Kingpin's role in Tom Holland's next MCU story.

Vincent D'Onofrio has been teasing this live-action comic book crossover since his MCU debut in Hawkeye back in 2021.

But now that filming is underway in New York City for Daredevil: Born Again, new reports not only suggested that his hopes are coming true but also how the Daredevil Disney+ reboot will impact the next Spidey film.

Kingpin's Spider-Man 4 Role Revealed?

As reported by The Cosmic Circus, Kingpin's rumored mayoral run in Daredevil: Born Again will impact other MCU projects, including Spider-Man 4.

Apparently, the aftermath of Wilson Fisk's political ambitions will affect the Spider-Man 4 story as some sources claim the villain's motive for power is to stop street-level vigilantes that pose a threat to him.

In addition to Tom Holland's Spidey and Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Hawkeye and Kate Bishop will also be within his crosshairs.

The effect of Fisk's election could then influence Armor Wars, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Ms. Marvel.

While it's true that Kingpin has a direct line of communication with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the current Director of the CIA, she will be unable to help Fisk in his pursuit.

This leads the nefarious politician to reportedly “outsource his matters to a number of contractors” to handle New York's “vigilante crisis," contributing to the upcoming Spider-Man 4 story.

This report follows D'Onofrio's most recent comments about a Spider-Man crossover, where he promised to "eventually" take on the web-slinger and expressed his hopes to appear in the fourth film, saying, "I want it as much as everybody does, so we’ll see."

Is Kingpin One of Many Spider-Man 4 Cameos?

In addition to exploring the Multiverse, Marvel Studios has been laying the groundwork for a street-level saga; and, if this report is true, it sounds like Kingpin is the Kang of this corner of the MCU.

Kingpin's presence in Spider-Man 4 also tells audiences a lot about what Marvel has planned for the webhead.

In addition to more comic book connections, Kingpin's presence suggests Spidey (finally!) stays in New York City and could potentially cross paths with the villain's other targets, like Daredevil, Kate Bishop, and Ms. Marvel.

Due to the No Way Home spell, Marvel needs a way to connect Spidey to other MCU heroes ahead of future Avengers films.

Perhaps a team-up with Ms. Marvel and Kate Bishop against Kingpin is what Spider-Man 4 has in store?

Hopefully, Marvel Studios reveals its plans for Spider-Man 4 in the coming months. But, for now, fans can expect to see Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ in Spring 2024.