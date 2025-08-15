James Gunn Confirms His Next DCU Movie Is Being Fast Tracked

James Gunn recently confirmed that his next DCU movie is being fast-tracked. Gunn recently debuted his new vision for an interconnected on-screen DCU universe with the release of Superman, bringing a never-before-seen take on the Man of Steel to the big screen, played by David Corenswet. The DC Studios co-CEO has been clear in the wake of Superman's release that he is already working on a follow-up.

Conversations about his next DCU movie have quickly picked up steam, though. Talk of the Superman follow-up went from being very top-level to fans hearing about a treatment being done within a matter of weeks, seemingly indicating Gunn's sequel to the 2025 super-powered hit is coming sooner rather than later.

In a conversation with Collider, Gunn revealed even more information about his next DCU movie, letting slip that the Superman follow-up is being fast-tracked at the studio.

"We're scheduling it now," the Superman director revealed. He said he has finished a treatment for the new film, and it is going to go into production "sooner rather than later:"

"We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later."

According to Gunn, this new movie will be the next chapter in what he dubbed The Superman Saga, assumed to be about David Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and the adorable Krypto teaming up to take on one common threat.

Conversation of a second Superman project has been in the ether as far back as June, as Corenswet himself revealed he was "already under contract for a sequel," indicating there were always plans to get the Superman follow-up off the ground as soon as possible.

James Gunn's Superman just came to digital, with the DCU set to continue in the upcoming HBO Max series, Peacemaker. Details of what this new Superman sequel could have been kept close to the vest. Gunn has been clear about one thing, though, that this is not a straight-up Superman 2.

During an August earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav told investors that Gunn would direct whatever this new movie was, calling it "the next installment in the Super-Family."

When Will Fans See the Superman Sequel?

Warner Bros.

Coming out of Superman, two films have caught momentum at Warner Bros: James Gunn's next DCU movie and the newly announced Wonder Woman movie.

Gunn's Superman follow-up looks to be a priority for the studio, as the DC Studios team hopes to capitalize on the goodwill generated from the 2025 DCU kick-off movie and strike while the iron is hot with a sequel.

If Gunn has a treatment done, and it is as extensive as he says it is, a script could be finished within months. This potentially means production could start on the next movie in the DCU's Superman Saga as early as the first half of next year.

There have been rumors that the DC Studios team is eyeing a potential June 2027 date for a yet-to-be-named DCU movie, continuing the pattern of a yearly summer release after Superman and Supergirl.

This could potentially be when Superman 2 comes to theaters (or the just-as-fast-moving Wonder Woman movie).