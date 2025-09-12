James Gunn Announces First Lex Luthor DCU Movie

James Gunn has confirmed the first Lex Luthor DCU movie as a part of his ongoing super-powered cinematic plans. Gunn recently introduced audiences to a new take on the classic comic book villain played by former X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult. Hoult brought Luthor to life in Gunn's new Superman film, starring opposite David Corenswet's Man of Steel in a superhero clash for the ages.

While Lex was seen as the primary villain of Gunn's debut DCU blockbuster, the character will be seen in a completely different light in his next big-screen appearance, with DC Studios seemingly making the bald-headed big bad the hero of Gunn's next superhero story.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, DC Studios boss (and Superman director) James Gunn revealed that Hoult's Lex will be as much a hero in his next Superman movie as the Boy in Blue himself.

Describing the plot of the recently announced Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow, Gunn posited that "it's a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together:"

"It's a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat."

This is a stark change from Gunn's first Superman film, where the two characters stood diametrically opposed to one another, rather than on the same team.

DC Comics

One could even argue that Superman 2 is shaping up to be as much of the first DCU Lex Luthor movie as the second DCU Superman film, especially as he is set to assist Corenswet's last son of Krypton in taking on a greater threat.

Hoult's Lex Luthor was one of the few confirmed cast members revealed alongside Man of Tomorrow (read more about the Superman 2 cast here), coming amid constant reminders from Gunn that the 2027 film should not be viewed as a straight-across Superman sequel, but rather the next chapter in the DCU Superman saga.

According to Gunn, who is set to write and direct the Superman sequel, Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow will go into production in April 2026 and be released in July 2027. The DCU sequel will pick up on the story laid forth by Gunn's first Superman film, following David Corenswet's Kryptonian hero as he aims to keep the people of Earth and the greater universe safe from all varieties of super-powered threats.

Hoult will again join Corenswet as Lex Luthor, with the only other confirmed returning star being Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan.

Has Lex Luthor Ever Been the Hero Before?

Warner Bros.

For nearly 90 years, Lex Luthor has been one of the biggest names in the comic book villain game. The character is often depicted as the evil mastermind plotting the downfall of various DC heroes—most prominently Superman.

So, seeing him become the focus, at least partially, of a DCU blockbuster might come as a bit of a surprise for some comic fans. However, it is nowhere near the first time the character has teamed up with the Man of Steel, and could be the perfect way to turn the traditional DC canon on its head for the future of the DCU.

Over the years, Lex and Supes have aligned themselves with one another many times. In one particular instance from the 1980s (which could serve as the primary inspiration for Man of Tomorrow), the hero/villain pair teamed up to take down the terrifying General Zod.

While Zod may not ultimately be the villain Gunn decides to go with for Superman 2, the narrative device of introducing this mutual threat for both characters sounds like where Gunn and the DC Studios brass are headed with the 2027 sequel.

Given Hoult's megolmaniac mega-genius's disdain for Superman and Metahumans as a whole, it will be fascinating to see how Corenswet's titular hero convinces the Superman villain to help him and why he needs the help of his sworn enemy in the first place.