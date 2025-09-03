Superman 2 Man of Tomorrow: All 5 Confirmed and Rumored Cast Members

With Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow officially announced, several confirmed and rumored cast members have started to make their way out of the woodwork. Since the release of Superman in July, much of the talk about James Gunn's debut DCU film has centered on how the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker would follow up on the comic book epic. This began the odyssey of Gunn teasing that a sequel was closer than fans may expect, and an announcement was imminent.

That announcement finally came on September 3, with Gunn taking to social media to reveal the name of his next DCU film. Titled Superman: Man of Tomorrow (full explanation on what the Man of Tomorrow title means), the DC Studios boss shared an image of the Man of Steel standing next to Lex Luthor in his iconic power armor, debuting the movie's name and release date (July 9, 2027) to the world.

DC Comics

In the hours that followed, various confirmed and rumored cast members for the movie shared the news on their personal social feeds, sparking much speculation about who would and wouldn't be in the new super-powered blockbuster.

Every Confirmed Superman 2 Cast Member

David Corenswet

DC Studios

Superman actor David Corenswet was one of the first actors to talk about a potential Superman 2, telling the press before the release of his first movie that he was "already under contract for a sequel." So, it made sense that when that inevitable second Superman movie was announced, he was the first star to share the news online.

Corenswet took to Instagram Stories to repost Gunn's Man of Tomorrow announcement, sharing all three of the new Superman 2 art featuring his central Kryptonian next to a suited-up Lex Luthor.

Nicholas Hoult

DC Studios

The only other actor confirmed to appear in Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow is Lex Luthor star Nicholas Hoult. Hoult's bald-headed villain appeared alongside the Man of Steel in Gunn's announcement image for the 2027 DC movie, making him the only other character fans 100% know will be in the film.

Some have speculated that, given the movie's Man of Tomorrow title, the film could see Hoult's Superman big bad team up with Corenswet's Kryptonian hero to take on a common threat.

Every Rumored Superman 2 Cast Member

Isabela Merced

DC Studios

After making her debut in Superman (and then returning in an exciting retconned Peacemaker Season 2 scene), Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl seems to be back in the sequel as well. She, too, shared James Gunn's announcement image for the new movie with the caption, "See you soon."

While not confirmed for the film, she seems to indicate that she will be back on set for the super-powered sequel. However, whether she is joined by her Justice Gang cohorts, Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), remains to be seen.

Aaron Pierre

DC Studios

Another DCU actor to react to the Superman 2 news, causing a flurry of comic book-fuelled chatter, was Lanterns star Aaron Pierre. Pierre, set to play John Stewart in next year's Green Lantern series, posted a cryptic, "Yes, indeed" with a green heart on Gunn's original Man of Tomorrow post.

Some have taken this to mean that Pierre will make his big-screen DCU debut in the upcoming film, adding yet another Justice League character to the DC Studios board.

Frank Grillo

DC Studios

Rick Flag Sr. star Frank Grillo also shared the Man of Tomorrow news, leading a contingent of DCU fans to believe the character will appear in the upcoming Superman sequel.

Grillo's DC character has appeared in every DCU project to date (including Superman) and is currently operating as the leader of ARGUS in the super-powered comic book universe, meaning his inclusion in the sequel would make sense.