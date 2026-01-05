Netflix Responds To Stranger Things Conformity Gate With New Announcement

Netflix responded to diehard fans of Stranger Things convinced by the "conformity gate" that another episode would premiere by announcing a new making-of documentary for the final season, which will be released relatively soon. The final episode of the hit Netflix original series made headlines on New Year's Eve after it wrapped up its decade-long run by resolving some key storylines, but still raising several unanswered questions, such as whether or not Eleven is alive or dead after her "sacrifice" within the Upside Down.

The unresolved storylines and context clues from the finale led many to believe that the story of Stranger Things is far from over, and that a secret ninth episode is being withheld from many fans by Netflix. This led to a solid fan theory about the conformity gate, with fans and content creators on social media compiling clues from the finale, where every detail feels off, such as the main characters breaking the fourth wall and everyone's Henry Creel-like gesture during the much-talked-about graduation sequence. And now, Netflix seemingly put the theories to rest.

Netflix announced a new Stranger Things documentary titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, which offers an inside look at the development of the final installment of the original series created by the Duffer Brothers. The documentary will be released on Monday, January 12.

Netflix's new announcement can be seen as a response to the trending "conformity gate" theories online, debunking claims that a ninth episode of the series will premiere sometime this week. This wild theory is sparked by fans' disappointment and the unusual tone of the epilogue, where everything seemed just a bit off. Still, there are some fans who largely believe that Eleven is still alive, and for them, this is enough of a closure rather than being disappointed with Netflix not releasing a secret episode.

Fans can watch the trailer below:

Alongside the confirmation of the documentary's upcoming release, the Duffer Brothers shared an official statement, confirming that they were inspired to create this behind-the-scenes sneak peek after watching the making of The Lord of the Rings:

"Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers — but Hollywood felt impossibly far away. Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings — on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made. We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that’s the dream. With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared. We wanted to bring it back. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 — beautifully captured and directed by Martina Radwan — is our attempt to do just that. If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you."

Directed by Martina Radwan, The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 is produced by Angus Wall, Terry Leonard, and Kent Kubena.

So, There Is No Episode 9 of Stranger Things Season 5?

Netflix

The conformity gate theory, which fans have presented with many convincing arguments and clues, suggests that Netflix is secretly hiding a ninth episode of Stranger Things Season 5. Many are convinced that the actual epilogue was a mental trick played by Vecna because the character appeared to be being forced to conform to a new reality.

Despite these strong arguments, Netflix appears to have subtly indicated to fans that there will be no new canon episode of Stranger Things, and this documentary seems to be the final piece of this chapter until the planned live-action spin-off and the animated Tales from '85 ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠arrive.

For some, it might be disappointing, but it makes a ton of sense, considering that Netflix already had a grand send-off for Stranger Things with its highly successful theatrical release (complete with stunning popcorn buckets and limited edition merchandise). This is in addition to the fact that the cast and crew have confirmed to everyone that the finale was indeed the final episode, where fans will see these characters in live-action.