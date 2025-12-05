Stranger Things 5 Popcorn Buckets & Theater Merch Unveiled Ahead of Finale Event

Before Stranger Things' Season 5 finale, Netflix revealed the first look at new popcorn buckets and merchandise to celebrate the event. Coming with a record-breaking runtime after a lengthy break, Netflix is finally ready to close the final chapter for one of its most successful original shows ever. To do this, the hit series will jump into the popcorn bucket game alongside many of the biggest movies from the past couple of years.

Target released the first look at its official popcorn bucket for the theatrical release of Stranger Things Season 5's final episode. This top of the bucket resembles the head of one of the show's Demogorgon monsters, while the bucket itself features an image of the creature's body.

Opening up into five petal-like appendages, the inside of the lid shows off the Demogorgon's gums and rows of teeth (which have often been depicted in other Stranger Things merchandise).

According to the listing, buyers can twist the lid to open the petals on the bucket and gain access to the popcorn inside. The bucket is available for purchase for $19.87, depending on availability.

Additionally, Regal Cinemas is offering its own Stranger Things set, called The Party Combo, for purchase. This combo includes a large Cherry Icee, a Demodog Hotdog, and a large Hellfire Buffalo Popcorn. Prices for this combo vary by location.

Stranger Things is in the midst of its fifth and final season on Netflix after kicking off with Season 1 in 2016. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, and Gaten Matarazzo, Season 5 of the Hawkins, Indiana-based series pits the population against military occupation as the Upside Down dimension threatens the real world. The Stranger Things Season 5 finale will debut in theaters and on Netflix on Wednesday, December 31, and the episode will play in select theaters until January 1, 2026.

The End of an Era for Netflix's Stranger Things

These new popcorn buckets are part of a massive send-off for Stranger Things, which has now become one of Netflix's biggest original properties. The series concludes with a theatrical release of its final episode, which will also set a new record for the series in terms of runtime, at over two hours long.

Netflix already teased over a dozen game-changing moments for the finale in trailers ahead of its release, including numerous emotional scenes for its core cast of characters. It seems clear that the studio hopes to capitalize on the bond the actors have built over the last decade to drive the emotions in this final episode, combining it with action and drama on a scale rarely seen in a streaming show.

With Sink's Max Mayfield trapped in Henry Creel's mindscape and Dr. Kay in pursuit of Eleven to use her powers, the stakes have never been higher in Hawkins as this story wraps up.