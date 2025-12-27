Scary Movie 6 Officially Unveils Its New Logo (And It Looks Perfect)

Scary Movie 6 debuted a new logo, and it is absolutely perfect. The beloved series of horror parody movies is returning in 2026, after more than a decade of dormancy. The upcoming film will once again poke fun at the biggest names in scare-inducing cinematic fare, with shepards of the franchise, The Wayans Brothers, back in the saddle for the first time since 2001's Scary Movie 2.

The Scary Movie creative team has already started the parody fun months before the upcoming sixth film's release, debuting a new logo that pays homage to the Scream franchise. Scary Movie 6 star Savannah Lee May shared the first look at the new logo on her personal Instagram page, celebrating her involvement in the film.

Instagram

The new Scary Movie 6 logo features the movie's title with the Roman numerals "VI" hidden in the "V" and "I" of "Scary Movie." This is a similar tack to what Scream used for its Scream 6 logo in 2023, hiding the "VI" in the two arches of the "M" in "Scream."

Instagram

This is by no means the first time Scary Movie has parodied the Scream movies, with the original conceit of the satirical horror comedy franchise being based on the first Scream movie. Scream has continued to play a heavy inspiration for the Scary Movie films, with its own Ghostface appearing several times throughout the franchise.

Paramount PIctures

An official Scary Movie 6 logo had previously been revealed, sporting the franchise's typical title and number styling, which was used for the first four films in the franchise.

Paramount Pictures

Scary Movie 5 notably employed a similar "let's hide the number in the lettering" style, using the "V" in "Movie" instead of the standard "5."

Scary Movie 6 is due out in theaters on June 12, 2026. The new movie will see series veterans Marlon, Shawn, and Keenan Ivory Wayans return to the franchise for the first time in over 20 years. Also, returning stars Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and Jon Abrahams reprise their roles from the first film.

The upcoming horror satire will seemingly play on the modern concept of legacy sequels, bringing back classic characters to confront a new tongue-in-cheek threat while poking fun at various other trends of the genre of the 2020s. Production on the upcoming sequel is ongoing in Atlanta.

Is Scary Movie 6's New Logo a Tease at What's To Come?

Plot specifics for Scary Movie 6 have not yet been revealed, but this new logo for the horror comedy could potentially tease at where the franchise is going with its new rib-tickling entry.

The original Scary Movie got its start by paying homage to the Scream franchise, playing on Wes Craven's already meta look at the (at the time) modern slasher movie. Of course, the film included references to dozens of other hits of the genre, but Scream was that anchor point.

As the franchise progressed, it began to center itself around other prominent names in horror, including The Ring and Saw. This new logo, which appears to be a clear homage to Scream 6, could suggest a return to the Scream movies as the guiding star for this new hilarious adventure.

One thing the recent Scream movies have done is incorporate legacy sequel elements, bringing back classic characters from previous films while still centering on a primarily new cast.

Given the time since the last Scary Movie, there is a real chance Scary Movie 6 will do very much the same, not just playing around with the last decade-and-change of horror, but also with the increasingly popular idea of legacy sequels and their dominance in Hollywood.