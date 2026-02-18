Scream 7: Every Popcorn Bucket & Ghostface Merch Item Revealed

A plethora of theater-exclusive popcorn buckets and official Scream 7 merchandise feature Ghostface's terrifying design. Scream 7 highlights the return of a new, mysterious Ghostface, who targets Sidney Prescott and her daughter, Tatum (played by franchise newcomer Isabel May).

Paramount Pictures is building hype for the upcoming horror sequel by partnering with major US chains like Cinemark, Regal, and AMC to offer fans stunning merchandise that could be a worthy addition to the collection of any Scream diehard.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, Scream 7 also stars fellow newcomer Mckenna Grace and several returning actors, including Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Matthew Lillard. Scream 7 premieres in theaters on Friday, February 27.

AMC Recaptures the Terror Vibe of Scream

AMC

AMC Theaters recaptures the terrifying vibe of the Scream franchise by featuring a popcorn bucket with Ghostface at its center.

Dubbed by AMC the "Let Me In" bucket, the unique collectible has a highly detailed 3D sculpt of Ghostface bursting through a miniature wooden door, his knife in hand. This is an interesting design because it leans into the franchise's home-invasion roots, which are prominent throughout the Scream movies. The popcorn bucket has no price yet, but it will be released on Thursday, February 26.

As part of AMC's Scream 7 Opening Night Fan Event on February 26, the theater chain is set to give away a collectible print showing Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott at the forefront with the tagline, "Face your past."

AMC

Regal Is Doubling Down on Scream Collectibles

Regal

Regal introduces a collectible-style container showing Ghostface positioned inside a giant glass-like display case that also serves as a popcorn bucket. It gives a premium, display-worthy vibe that can stand out on any Scream collector's shelf.

The theater chain also has a collectible double combo that has a large white popcorn tin with the Scream 7 logo and a tumbler with an adorable yet scary Ghostface topper.

Regal's Scream 7 collectibles will be available starting on February 27 (no price has been given yet as of writing).

Cinemark's Scream Collectible Is a Must-Have for Longtime Fans

Cinemark

Cinemark's Scream 7 collectibles are shaping up to be a must-have for fans thanks to their unique features. The theater chain's bust-style container shows Ghostface's head and upper shoulders as the base of the popcorn bucket. The design also shows blood oozing from Ghostface's forehead, adding a gory vibe that is perfect for the franchise's horror aesthetic.

Cinemark

Cinemark's Ghostface bucket can be accessed via a latch or opening on the back of the bust. The fact that it is hidden makes it perfect to display after it was used in the theaters. Fans can purchase this bucket with an XL popcorn for $32.95.

Cinemark

This stunning souvenir cup (priced at $14.95) comes with an incredible topper that plays audio featuring lines from the franchise. The Ghostface figure can be seen holding a phone and a knife.

Cinemark

Another 32oz GRIPPR collectible from Cinemark highlights a premium Ghostface mask prominently on the cup. This is available for $22.95.

Cinemark

Alamo's Scream 7 Merch Recreates Ghostface's Horrific Design

Alamo

Alamo Drafthouse's official Scream 7 collectible shows off a sculpted Ghostface head bucket with dripping blood accents on its mask. It can flip open to reveal an 85-oz stash of popcorn, easily accessible to avid moviegoers.

It also features the iconic "Do you like scary movies?" line on the back, making it a worthy collectible for any Scream fans. It is available at AlamoMart for $30.