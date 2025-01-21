Scream 7 Cast: 5 Actors Confirmed To Return and 6 That Probably Won’t

For those excited about Scream 7, which is just over a year away, here's everything audiences need to know about who is and isn't returning for the seventh entry in the iconic franchise.

Scream 7 has had an intense journey so far, with actors getting fired, directors dropping out, and entire creative overhauls. But, thankfully for fans, the movie is happening, and it will return the focus to Neve Campbell's Sidney Campbell.

Alongside returning faces, the new entry will bring a handful of fresh cast members into the franchise. This includes Isabel May, McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Asa Germann, Joel McHale, and Anna Camp.

Here's Everyone Who Is and Isn't Returning in Scream 7

Melissa Barrera - Sam Carpenter - (Probably) Not Returning

Paramount

Despite being the narrative anchor of the recent string of Scream 7 films, Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter will not be returning for the next installment.

While she was initially going to reprise her role from the last few films, the actress made pro-Palestine comments on social media which resulted in her being fired (a choice many fans heavily disagree with).

Sure, there's always the slight chance that things could change, but it's incredibly unlikely, given how public the breakup was.

The end of Scream 6 teased that Sam's evolution into being like her father, Billy Loomis, was far from over. However, that plot thread will be left dangling for the foreseeable future.

Following her exit from the franchise, Barrera has gone on to star in several hit films, including Abigail and Your Monster.

Neve Campbell - Sidney Prescott - Returning

Paramount

While Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott was the star of nearly all of the Scream entries, Scream 6 was the first one that she skipped (allegedly because she was not offered enough money).

Thankfully, the situation looks to have changed, with the horror icon now set to return in Scream 7, as the narrative promises to once again bring Sidney into the spotlight. New cast member Isabel May will be playing Sidney's daughter.

Jenna Ortega - Tara Carpenter - (Probably) Not Returning

Paramount

In November 2023, it was confirmed Jenna Ortega would not be reprising her role of Tara Carpenter for Scream 7.

According to a report from Deadline, the reason for her absence is due to scheduling conflicts with the production schedule of Wednesday Season 2 (check out every actor set to return in the hit Netflix series).

The same report claims that her exit has nothing to do with the public firing of Sam Carpenter.

Courtney Cox - Gale Weathers - Returning

Paramount

Courtney Cox's Gale Weathers is the only character to have appeared in every Scream film so far, and that trend will continue for Scream 7.

The actress first commented on the film in September 2024, saying that she was "not officially signed on" yet. Variety gave official confirmation of Cox's inclusion in the upcoming film in December 2024.

While plot details on what Gale will be up to remain unknown, the actress has noted how "excited" she is to have famed Scream writer Kevin Williamson directing the seventh entry, further teasing that the movie is "going to be fun."

Patrick Dempsey - Mark Kincaid - (Probably) Not Returning

Paramount

Patrick Demsey's Mark Kincaid, who first appeared in Scream 3, may seem like an odd inclusion on this list.

However, fan theories of his return were sparked by the fact that Scream 5 mentioned Sidney being married to a man named Mark. With Scream 7 focusing on Sidney and her family, it seemed likely that the mystery Mark could be Demsey's Kincaid.

However, it was later revealed that Joel McHale was cast in the role of Mark instead, disproving all those fan theories and taking a return for Mark Kincaid off the table.

Mason Gooding - Chad Meeks-Martin - Returning

Paramount

Last December, Variety confirmed that Mason Gooding will be returning as Chad Meeks-Martin for Scream 7.

Chad managed to escape death multiple times over his time in Scream 5 and 6, so perhaps he might be pushing his luck getting involved with another confrontation with Ghostface.

Gooding's involvement comes as a surprise to many, as audiences figured everyone involved with Sam Carpenter's storyline would be sitting this next adventure out.

Skeet Ulrich - Billy Loomis - (Probably) Not Returning

Paramount

While Skeet Ulrich's Billy Loomis died in the very first Scream film, he returned in both Scream 6 and 7 as a vision haunting Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter. His purpose was to taunt the character, convincing her that she was destined to become what he was.

With the story for Scream 7 having been overhauled and Barrera taken off the project, that narrative hook of Billy Loomis' visions is likely to go with it.

Jasmin Savory Brown - Mindy Meeks-Martin - Returning

Paramount

Thanks to Variety, Jasmin Savory Brown's Mindy Meeks-Martin is the latest to be confirmed to return for Scream 7.

While her addition is not surprising, given her brother, Chad Meeks-Martin, will be returning as well. However, their roles in the story remain unclear. Perhaps both of them are only there to be killed off in the opening moments of the story to wrap up the previous films in a quick fashion.

David Arquette - Dewey Riley - (Probably) Not Returning

Paramount

While this should come as common sense to most fans of Scream, David Arquette's Dewey Riley is not expected to return for Scream 7.

While Dewey is an iconic character in the franchise and has been in six of the seven installments, he was sadly killed off in Scream 6. If Dewey does return, it would be in the form of a flashback—probably as either a nostalgic or emotional hook for the narrative of Scream 7.

Roger Jackson - Ghostface's Voice - Returning

Paramount

A Scream movie without Roger Jackson's iconic Ghostface voice would simply feel wrong. Thankfully, Scream 7 is keeping him around for another go-around.

While Roger Jackson hasn't been seen onscreen properly, it would be a fun meta twist to include the actor in an actual character—perhaps even as the actual person who recorded the voice disguiser that every Ghostface killer has used to date.

Josh Segarra - Danny Brackett - (Probably) Not Returning

Paramount

Josh Segarra's Danny Brackett was the love interest to Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter in Scream 6. The film's plot tried hard to make audiences think he was the secret killer, but he was innocent.

While Danny is still alive and could be a perfect choice for a returning character, his closeness to Sam makes it very unlikely that he'll be coming back any time soon.

Bonus: Hayden Panettiere - Kirby Reed - Could Go Either Way

Paramount

Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed debuted in Scream 4 as one of the main characters, but her fate after that fourth film was left uncertain.

Thankfully, she was revealed to be alive in Scream 6, where Kirby helped Sam and the company out. By the time the credits rolled, she was not dead, leaving the door open to her return.

She also does not have any particularly close connection to Sam playing against her odds of coming back—though, at this stage, it could go either way.

Scream 7, which just began production, is expected to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.