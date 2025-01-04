Thanks to a new update from someone involved in Scream 7, fans have an updated timeline and when production will officially begin.

Previously, star Neve Campbell, who is returning to her iconic role of Sydney Prescott for the seventh entry, revealed that production starts in December later this year.

No plot details are known about the new entry, but Scream 5 and Scream 6 stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Berrera will sadly not be returning to their roles of Tara and Sam Carpenter.

Scream 7 is scheduled to release on February 27, 2026.

Scream

While speaking to The Direct's Russ Milheim and promoting his new film Never Let Go, casting director Rich Delia revealed when cameras are set to start rolling for the upcoming movie Scream 7 and how Ghostface's casting can "elevate" audience's expectations.

Delia confirmed that production is set to start filming "at the top of the year" in "January" of 2025.

The Direct then asked Delia about how exactly he approaches casting the right actor, or actors, to play the iconic Ghostface in each installment:

Rich Delia: I was lucky enough to work on the last two 'Scream' films, so I've had a little experience with casting a few actors as Ghostface. And it's always different, depending on the story and the tone. You know, I love Mikey Madison so much. She was obviously popping so big this year in 'Anora,' and she's amazing. And she was someone who had really popped into my mind when we were doing, you know, one of the previous iterations of 'Scream' ... And then Jack Quaid is such a likable, personable guy that you knew that it was kind of a twist that you wouldn't necessarily see coming. So depending on where they fit into the story, or looking at how I can either mess with audience expectations, present a red herring, you know, pick someone that you would never expect. Ghostface kind of fits into each iteration of 'Scream' differently, and so you're just looking for however the casting can elevate or subvert the audience's expectations of who that might be.

What Can Fans Expect From Scream 7?

Sadly, the story being set up with the fifth and sixth installments of the series will sadly need to be dropped, since Melissa Berrera and Jenna Ortega both won't be returning.

This means that Scream 7 will serve as a soft reboot, in a similar way to how Scream 5 was. It obviously won't be a complete reset, since Neve Campbell will be returning as Syndey Campbell (after sitting out the last entry).

One person who could return but has not yet been confirmed is Courtney Cox's Gale Weathers. While she almost died in Scream 6, she is alive and well in the universe.

What's certain is that the creatives will need to keep the series' meta elements. However, it's doubtful they'll be utilized as heavily as they could be.

Imagine the story addressing how real-life circumstances, for right or wrong, can lead to drastic rehauls in the creative vision. It's a perfect target for Scream commentary, but it might hit a little close to home for its creatives.

Scream 7 is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.