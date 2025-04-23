The 14 Big Sequel Movies Releasing In 2026 (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

2026 is set to be another massive year for movies, with a variety of sequels releasing bound for box office success.

Of the biggest franchises, Marvel's most epic team is back in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo Bros. and featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Tom Holland also returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day while the Star Wars universe makes its grand return to theaters with The Mandalorian & Grogu.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

28 Years Later

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple rips the bandage off of next year, opening in theaters on January 16, 2026, as the fourth film in the 28 Days Later franchise and a direct sequel to this year's 28 Years Later.

Directed by Nia DaCosta the post-apocalyptic horror film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, and Emma Laird. Shot back-to-back with its predecessor, the film continues the saga of Jamie (Taylor-Johnson) and introduces new threats in a desolate world.

At CinemaCon 2025, DaCosta described the film as "very different" from what came before, adding, "I was able to let my freak flag fly." She also teased a surprising role from Ralph Fiennes, saying, "You’ve never seen him like this."

Scream 7

Scream

Scream 7 is set to slash into theaters on February 27, 2026, and despite a rocky production filled with cast shakeups and creative changes, the film is back on track with a major hook: Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney Prescott.

After sitting out Scream 6, Campbell will once again take center stage, this time joined by newcomer Isabel May, who plays Sidney's daughter. Longtime fan favorite Courtney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers, continuing her streak as the only actor to appear in every film in the franchise.

However, the new installment will move forward without Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, both of whom played key roles in the most recent films. Barrera was let go after posting on social media in support of Palestine, while Ortega exited due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday Season 2.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 jumps into theaters on April 3, 2026, following the original fil's massive success, which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

Nintendo and Illumination are reuniting with directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic to expand the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond. While fan favorites like Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Bowser are expected to return, many are hoping the sequel will finally bring Yoshi, Wario, and Waluigi into the spotlight.

With Nintendo aiming to build a larger film franchise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 could be the start of a full-blown Nintendo cinematic universe.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

More than just the chairs are coming in 2026! Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel's most ambitious projects yet, reuniting the Russo brothers with Robert Downey Jr on May 1, 2026.

The film will bring together the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, Wakandans, and even the original X-Men from the Fox era for a massive showdown against Doom. In a reveal event that spanned over five hours, Marvel announced 26 cast members, with several major names returning from past MCU and X-Men films.

Among the most exciting teases was a rumor that the X-Mansion will play a key role in the movie, signaling the full integration of mutants into the mainline MCU. Principal photography began in April 2025 at Pinewood Studios in England, with filming expected to last through the summer.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian and Grogu, set for release on May 22, 2026, marks the first Star Wars theatrical film since The Rise of Skywalker.

Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written with Dave Filoni, the film picks up the story of Din Djarin and Grogu, following their Disney+ adventures from 2019-2023.

At Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, exclusive footage showcased Grogu’s growing Force powers and an action-packed sequence of Din Djarin infiltrating an AT-AT, using his full arsenal of weaponry, including his flamethrower.

Scary Movie 6

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 6 is set for release on June 12, 2026, marking the return of the beloved horror parody franchise after an 11-year hiatus.

Produced by Neal H. Moritz and financed by Miramax, this installment will be the first in the series not produced by Dimension Films, following the company's inactivity since 2019. The Wayans brothers are reuniting for the film, their first collaboration in 18 years, bringing their signature comedic touch to the project.

Toy Story 5

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 5 is shaping up to be a major box office hit, with the return of beloved characters and an exciting new premise that blends toys with technology.

Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and the most of rest of the gang face a new challenge as they go head-to-head with an all-new threat to playtime. The returning cast includes Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Tom Hanks as Woody, adding Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, with Anna Faris joining the ensemble in an undisclosed role.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, this film promises to surprise audiences with fresh and innovative ideas when it hits theaters on June 19, 2026.

Minions 3

Minions

Minions 3 is the highly anticipated next installment in the Minions series and the seventh film in the Despicable Me franchise.

Set for release on July 1, 2026, the movie will follow the success of Minions: The Rise of Gru, though details on the plot remain scarce.

With the return of Steve Carell as Young Felonius Gru and Pierre Coffin voicing the Minions, the film is poised to be another major hit at the box office, much like its predecessors (over $5.6 billion combined worldwide from the first six films).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026, following the events of No Way Home.

While the film's plot remains under wraps, it is confirmed that Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker after he's finished filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

The mystery casting of Stranger Things' Sadie Sink has sparked a ton of eXcitement, with fans eagerly speculating about her role.

Additionally, there are rumors that Mr. Negative, a formidable villain from the Spider-Man comics, may serve as the film's primary antagonist. Insiders hint at the casting of an Asian actor for the role, fueling speculation that Martin Li, aka Mr. Negative, will play a pivotal part in the film's storyline.

Insidious 6

Insidious

Insidious 6 was confirmed to be in development in May 2024, but details remain scarce. Originally slated for an August 2025 release, it has now been moved to August 21, 2026.

While no specifics about the plot have been revealed, fans can expect another terrifying journey into The Further. Additionally, a spinoff, Thread: An Insidious Tale, is also in the works, starring Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 is set to hit theaters on October 9, 2026, following the success of the 2023 reboot.

The sequel will bring back the core team of turtles, Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, along with their original voice actors.

Jackie Chan is expected to return as the overprotective Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri will reprise her role as April O'Neil. With the original film's ending teasing a larger role for Cynthia Utrom, the villain Shredder will likely return following that post-credits scene.

Jumanji 3

Jumanji

Jumanji 3 is officially set for release on December 11, 2026, maintaining the pre-Christmas launch tradition for the franchise.

Director Jake Kasdan and stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are all expected to return, with talks ongoing.

In 2023, Kevin Hart stated that he spoke with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson about the next Jumanji and what their "final chapter" will be as a comedic duo:

"We're talking about, of course, another 'Jumanji.' That’s been a conversation. [We're] just figuring out the thing that can act as what would or could be the final chapter of he and I. We feel we need something big to put our duo to an end and not just leave it undone like something that we can say, 'This is going to be our last and final movie.'"

Ice Age 6

Ice Age: Collision Course

Releasing 10 years after the fifth installment, Ice Age 6 is officially in development, with a release date set for December 18, 2026.

Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Simon Pegg, and Queen Latifah will reprise their iconic roles as Manny, Sid, Diego, Buck, and Ellie, respectively.

The film's production was confirmed in November 2024 during D23 in Brazil, after John Leguizamo revealed that the sequel was underway. This is the first Ice Age film set to be released following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Shrek 5

Shrek 5

Shrek 5 is slated for release on December 23, 2026, 16 years after Shrek Forever After and 25 years since the original film.

The movie is set to bring back the beloved original cast, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, with new characters such as Felicia, voiced by Zendaya.

Despite the excitement for the franchise's return, the first look released in February received mixed reactions due to the new animation style. Many fans expressed disappointment, drawing comparisons to the backlash against Sonic the Hedgehog's 2019 redesign.