Toy Story 5 Photo Confirms 8 Returning Cast Members & 1 New Character

It is time to rally the troops (or toys), as the next chapter in the Toy Story saga will officially bring back eight key characters and one mystery newcomer.

Toy Story 5 was officially confirmed by Pixar in February 2023 after discussions about a potential sequel had been ongoing, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen returning as Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The development of the film marks a new chapter for the franchise, being the first entry without the involvement of John Lasseter, who left Disney in 2018. Toy Story 5 is set to be released on June 19, 2026, and will explore new challenges for the beloved toys as they face a "Toy meets Tech" storyline.

Toy Story 5's New Character, The Unknown Tablet Child

In Toy Story 5, the eight confirmed toys may have moved on to a new child, having now been passed down from Andy to Bonnie, to the next (potentially disinterested) kid.

The concept art featuring the eight toys doesn't appear to be set in Bonnie's room from Toy Story 4, hinting that the child featured with the tablet is a brand new child and not Bonnie (who appeared in Toy Story 3 and 4).

It's also possible that this mystery child is still Bonnie, but her family has either moved or redecorated her room. Notably, the bed the tablet child is on looks similar to Bonnie's, so it is entirely possible this is just a more grown-up Bonnie.

Either way, this Toy Story 5 photo hints at technology playing a prominent role in this movie's story. What happens to our cast of Toys when children are more hooked on their phones rather than toys?

8 Returning Characters Confirmed in Toy Story 5 Photo

At Disney's D23 showcase in August, Pixar's Pete Docter revealed the first details about Toy Story 5 along with new concept art.

The art shows the Toy Story gang reacting to a child's tablet screen, hinting at the "Toy meets Tech" plot for the film. While several familiar characters are featured, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head are notably absent, leaving questions about the confirmed characters for the movie:

Buzz Lightyear

Pixar

In Toy Story 4, Buzz Lightyear's role was largely supportive, as he assisted Woody on his journey to rescue Forky, while also trying to help Woody reconcile with Bo Peep.

Buzz was also part of the larger group dynamic, though he struggled with his own role as Bonnie's toy, often providing comic relief through his "Space Ranger" mode.

For Toy Story 5, Buzz is set to take on a more complex role, with a new twist: he will face off against an army of malfunctioning Buzz Lightyear toys, positioning him as a key antagonist.

Long-time Buzz voice actor Tim Allen previously had his own idea for Toy Story 5, bringing an adult Andy back into the fold.

While the official villainous turn has sparked mixed reactions, it presents an intriguing new challenge that could redefine Buzz's character arc in the 30-year-old franchise.

Allen will return once again to the role, following the mass disappointment of Chris Evans' take on the character in Lightyear.

Woody

Pixar

The last time we saw him, Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) struggled with Bonnie's lack of interest in him while taking on a protective role for Forky, who was confused about his place in the world.

Woody's journey took him beyond the familiar boundaries of his old life with Andy, leading him to reunite with Bo Peep and discover a new sense of freedom as a "lost toy." The film explored his internal conflict between remaining with Bonnie, who still needed him and embracing a new life with Bo.

In Toy Story 5, fans would've expected Woody's role could expand further into his new life as a "lost toy," but based on the image he is back with the old gang.

His relationship with Bo will need to be once again explained based on the closing moment of Toy Story 4.

Rex

Pixar

"I just don't think I could take that kind of rejection!"

No worries, Rex, you are back for Toy Story 5! In Toy Story 4, Rex (voiced by Wallace Shawn) served as the comedic and endearing dinosaur, offering support to Woody and the gang during their mission to rescue Forky.

While his role focused more on encouragement than action, he remained a cherished part of the group.

In Toy Story 5, Rex could face fresh challenges, bringing his humor and vulnerability to help the toys confront new threats like the malfunctioning Buzz Lightyear army.



Slinky Dog

Pixar

Once again in the Toy Story narrative, Slinky Dog (voiced by Blake Clark) played a supportive role in the fourth installment, using his stretchy body to assist the group in their adventures, including helping with escapes and aiding Woody's plans.

Though his involvement was less central, his loyalty and unique abilities remained crucial to the team's dynamics.

In Toy Story 5, Slinky could take on a larger role by using his ingenuity and flexibility to navigate new challenges and further highlight his commitment to his friends.

Jessie

Pixar

This cowgirl has come a long way since being abandoned by her original owner in Toy Story 2.

Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) was a natural leader in Toy Story 4, rallying Bonnie's toys to assist in the RV rescue mission and ensuring the group stayed united in Woody's absence.

Looking ahead, Jessie could step further into a leadership position, potentially guiding the group through the new technology challenges, and showcasing an ability to keep the original group of toys together.

Hamm

Pixar

In Toy Story 4, Hamm (voiced by John Ratzenberger) had a smaller role, serving as comic relief and supporting the group with his sarcastic quips and practical advice during Bonnie's adventures.

Despite his limited screen time, he remained a dependable presence, helping maintain order among the toys during their chaotic road trip.

In Toy Story 5, Hamm could take on a more active role, perhaps using his wit and resourcefulness to navigate new challenges or even leading a clever plan to assist the group in a pivotal moment.

Forky

Pixar

Forky, a spork-turned-toy, was created by Bonnie during her kindergarten orientation in Toy Story 4.

Initially struggling to accept his new role as a toy, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) repeatedly tried to throw himself away, believing he belonged in the trash.

Woody's guidance helps him realize his importance to Bonnie, leading Forky to embrace his new identity. His journey takes him through thrilling rescues, emotional realizations, and a key role in reuniting the toys after an adventurous road trip.

By the film's end, Forky finds contentment and even meets a new utensil friend, Karen Beverly, in a heartwarming mid-credits scene.

In Toy Story 5, Forky could evolve further as a character, exploring deeper friendships with the other toys and taking on a more proactive role in the group's next adventure.

Bullseye

Pixar

"Yee-haw! Giddy-up, Bullseye!"

Bullseye, Jessie's loyal horse and a member of Woody's Roundup, was introduced in Toy Story 2 and quickly became a fan favorite for his dog-like affection and playful personality.

Known for his unique hoofwork skills and expressive gestures, he stands out despite not speaking.

In Toy Story 4, his role was minor, with brief appearances in the RV scenes and Woody's farewell. Fans are hopeful Toy Story 5 will give Bullseye a larger, more supportive role as the gang's loyal pet.

Toy Story 5 opens in theaters on June June 19, 2026.