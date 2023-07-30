Toy Story 5: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know

In a surprise announcement, Toy Story 5 was confirmed in early 2023 to be in development at Pixar Animation Studios.

Toy Story 4 was released in theaters on June 21, 2019 and grossed $1 billion worldwide, on par with 2010's Toy Story 3.

Despite the overwhelming success of the franchise, many fans are mixed on a fifth installment, just as they were when the fourth film was announced.

When Will Toy Story 5 Release?

Disney

Pixar has several dates reserved for untitled films set for the next few years. During March and June 2024, Disney is releasing Elio and Inside 2, respectively, in theaters.

The studio is also set to release films on June 13, 2025, March 6, 2026, and June 19, 2026.

Toy Story 5 is the only titled projected in development at Pixar without a release date, so June 13, 2025 is the most likely date. That would mean production on the fifth film in the franchise would likely need to start in early 2024.

Toy Story 5 Cast: Is Tom Hanks Returning as Woody?

Tom Hanks

A staple of the Toy Story franchise, Tom Hanks' voice is iconic as Andy and Bonnie's toy cowboy.

Hanks is expected to return in the definitive voice-acting role of his career.

While speaking with Variety, Pete Docter, Pixar’s creative chief officer, said, "We have another Toy Story, so Woody and Buzz are back."

There is no Woody without Hanks, so expect the claimed actor's return.

Will Tim Allen Voice Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 5?

Tim Allen

The last time fans saw Buzz Lightyear he was not voiced but Tim Allen. Instead, Chris Evans took on the role in Lightyear, a Pixar film with lofty expectations that fell short.

However, Lightyear was a Toy Story spinoff about Buzz as a space ranger, not as a toy. Allen has already confirmed he'll be back as Buzz for the fifth Toy Story installment.

What Will Happen in Toy Story 5?

Disney

Many believe Toy Story 3 had a perfect ending with Andy, the owner of viewers' favorite toys, passing along his collection to Bonnie.

The 10-year gap between releasing Toy Story 2 and 3 emphasized the effect on kids who grew up watching Toy Story had also grown up.

"So long, partner."

Toy Story 4 explored a new era, this time focusing on a toy's purpose through the lens of Woody, the doll fans have gotten to know the longest since the first film in 1995.

Eventually, Woody chooses to leave Bonnie and the other toys and stay with the newly re-introduced Bo Peep and the other "Lost Toys." This definitive ending for Woody puts the fifth movie in an interesting place.

Toy Story 5 will be the first film in the franchise that begins with Woody not owned by a kid unless something has happened since the events of 4 ended.

As far as Buzz, Forky, Jessie, Rex, and the gang, they'll likely still be with Bonnie, who will have probably aged a bit.

Details on the plot of Toy Story 5 will likely remain a mystery until official announcements are made or until the teaser trailer releases.

However, Pixar CEO Pete Docter has already hinted at a "surprising" direction for the film:

"I think it’ll be surprising. It’s got some really cool stuff that you haven’t seen before.”

Will Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head Be in Toy Story 5?

Disney

Don Rickles, who portrayed Mr. Potato Head, was set to return for the fourth film but unfortunately passed away before recording his lines.

However, the filmmakers creatively utilized unused lines from the previous three films, video games, and other media sources. Consequently, Mr. Potato Head's presence in Toy Story 4 was noticeably reduced due to his limited dialogue.

Both Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head were in the fourth film but were nowhere near the forefront.

Expect them both to return in Toy Story 5, even though nothing is guaranteed after Bonnie's remaining toys said goodbye to Woody at the end of the fourth film.

Toy Story 5 has no release date yet.