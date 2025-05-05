Toy Story 5: Every Character Now Confirmed to Appear

Toy Story is expected to return to the big screen on June 19, 2026 for its fifth movie. Toy Story 4 ended on a tearjerker, with Woody embracing life as a "lost toy," but it seems it's not goodbye forever. In 2023, Disney officially announced a fifth Toy Story film in the works and the return of some familiar faces.

Beloved by millions worldwide, Toy Story pushed the boundaries of digital storytelling when it debuted in 1995. It proved that digital animation can tell stories as powerful as their hand-drawn and live-action counterparts and made Pixar into the iconic studio it is today.

The franchise has inspired a whole new generation of filmmaking, and its latest splash on the big screen is one of many exciting upcoming Pixar releases.

Every Character Confirmed To Appear in Toy Story 5

Woody

Disney / Pixar

"He's the rootinest, tootinest, shootinest, hootinest cowboy around!"

After his emotional departure from Bonnie’s toy box in Toy Story 4, long-time fans will be thrilled to know that Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), once Andy’s most treasured toy, will be reuniting with his old friends.

Toy Story 4 left fans divided. Viewers followed Woody's journey since Andy’s seventh birthday, and in the last installment, the sheriff reunited with Bo Peep and stepped away from the safety of Bonnie’s toy box.

But it wouldn’t truly be a Toy Story film without Woody the man himself, and it seems he’s been rounded up with the old gang for another full-length adventure.

It’ll be interesting to see how Pixar bridges the emotional gap between the closing moments of Toy Story 4 and this apparent reunion. Then again, with a character as beloved as Woody, fans aren’t likely to complain about his return.

Buzz Lightyear

Disney / Pixar

Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) took on a largely supportive role in Toy Story 4, offering moments of comic relief as Woody once again grappled with feelings of being replaced. This time, it wasn’t the space ranger stealing the spotlight, but Forky, a spork-turned-toy that Bonnie created on her first day of kindergarten.

While Buzz is one of the most iconic characters of all time, his spin-off, Lightyear, fell short of expectations. This failure to launch has been symptomatic of a difficult era for the Disney company.

More recent struggles, such as Snow White, have led to Disney shelving remakes of beloved classics, and it will be looking to Toy Story 5 to help the ship right.

While additional details about the new film remain under wraps, it appears Buzz Lightyear’s role is set to grow more complex as he faces off against an army of malfunctioning Buzz toys.

Voice actor Tim Allen teased an "incredible opening scene with Buzz Lightyear," so fans can likely expect this intense showdown to unfold early.

Jessie

Disney / Pixar

Jessie (voiced by Joan Cusack) has endured her share of heartache over the years.

Her debut in 1999 brought one of the franchise's most emotional moments. She revealed the heartbreaking story of her time with her first owner, Emily, and the years spent in storage. To this day, the song When Somebody Loved Me stands, to some, as one of the saddest tracks ever featured in a film.

Toy Story 4 was criticized for sidelining Jessie. Though present in the film, she largely appeared as a background figure as the film shifted its focus to Woody rekindling his relationship with Bo Peep.

However, Jessie may have her biggest role yet in Toy Story 5. Tim Allen also shared that Jessie has a large part to play in the upcoming movie.

Rex

Disney / Pixar

The iconic Rex (voiced by Wallace Shawn) is confirmed to return for his fifth Toy Story adventure. What this green dino lacks in ferocity, he makes up for in his endearing nature and comic relief.

Though he lacks the tragic backstory, Rex, like Jessie, struggles with feelings of anxiety, and it seems that this will once again be tested.

His return indicates that he will be part of the ensemble as they battle against various threats, from a Buzz Lightyear army to the rise of technology and tablets in children's lives.

Hamm

Disney / Pixar

Hamm (voiced by John Ratzenberger) is a sarcastic piggy bank who has been a key part of the toy box for 30 years.

His return will be a welcome one as the toys face the growing challenge of rising electronics. While details about his role are yet to come to light, it seems this coin collector will likely use his sharp wit and resourcefulness to help the group and save the day.

Slinky

Disney / Pixar

Though his role in Toy Story 4 was more supportive, Slinky (voiced by Blake Clark) remains a beloved member of the gang. This love has even inspired a theme park attraction, Slinky Dog Dash, at Walt Disney World in Florida.

With his stretchy 'slinky' body, this dachshund is always on hand to save the day - or to enjoy a game of checkers with Woody, as his 1995 debut revealed. Throughout the last four films, Slinky has proven himself to be a loyal friend, and this loyalty may be needed when new challenges arise in Toy Story 5.

Bullseye

Disney / Pixar

Bullseye is a quiet yet steadfast companion. He is a toy inspired by Woody's Round-Up, a fictionalized 1950s puppet show from the Toy Story universe that spawned Jessie, Stinky Pete, and, of course, Woody.

Though he has yet to say a word, he has always been a key part of the films, with his dog-like affection toward his favorite cowboy. While he has often occupied a more minor role, fans hope that Toy Story 5 may give this toy box staple his time to shine.

Forky

Disney / Pixar

Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) was the latest addition to the group. His debut in Toy Story 4 echoed the first film, in which Buzz Lightyear crash-landed in Andy's childhood bedroom and believed that he was not a toy.

Fast-forward to 2018, and Toy Story 4 introduces Forky, who is adamant that he is not a toy—simply a spork repurposed into a craft project. It flips the script and offers a fresh take on what it means to belong.

Being a handmade toy, the spork could be crucial in Toy Story 5. He represents a growing disconnect between toys as physical childhood companions, moving away from traditional dolls and action figures and toward the digital devices and screen time that now dominate children's leisure.

Forky's return may be frantic, funny, or philosophical as the new film raises the question of what makes a toy "real" in the age of touchscreens and virtual reality.

Combat Carl

Disney / Pixar

"Combat Carl never gives up! Combat Carl finds a way!"

Combat Carl appeared originally in Toy Story. He enjoyed a brief and tragic appearance as one of Sid's many victims who was unceremoniously blown up.

Years later, however, Combat Carl was fully fleshed out in the spin-off television special Toy Story of Terror! He exhibits many of the characteristics you would expect from an 1980s action figure: he's full of bravado and catchphrases!

Combat Carl was voiced by the late Carl Weathers, who tragically passed away in 2024. Weathers was known for his pro-football career, portraying Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, and his work in The Mandalorian.

Ernie Hudson will play the role. Hudson is known for his voice acting work in projects such as Star Wars: The Bad Batch and will follow his work in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. It remains to be seen if Hudson will appear in Ghostbusters' apparent sequel.

Anna Faris' Unknown Character

Anna Faris

Little is known about Anna Faris' character in Toy Story 5, but given the teased toys vs. tech storyline, some speculation can be made.

Faris is known for her comedic timing and feels like a natural fit for the Toy Story family. While nothing is confirmed, it's possible that Faris could voice a sentient piece of technology, such as a tablet, virtual assistant, or even an AI-enhanced smart toy.

As the gang sees children gravitating toward digital entertainment, the idea of a 'tech toy' gaining the same awareness as Woody, Buzz, and Jessie could pose some unique challenges. Still, it remains to be seen what role Faris takes on in Toy Story 5.

Before then, Pixar fans have plenty to look forward to before reuniting with Andy's old toys.