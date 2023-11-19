Toy Story 5: Tim Allen Shares His Perfect Idea for Next Movie

Toy Story veteran Tim Allen already has the perfect idea for what should happen in the upcoming Toy Story 5.

Disney and Pixar officially confirmed Toy Story 5 was in development in a February 2023 conference call, bringing back Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang for their first film since 2019's billion-dollar hit Toy Story 4.

Allen confirmed a return to his role as Buzz Lightyear shortly after that, shouting out co-star Tom Hanks and utilizing a couple of his classic Buzz quotes from the Toy Story saga to get fans excited for the Space Ranger's comeback.

Tim Allen Shares Idea for Toy Story 5 Plot

Pixar

Speaking with The Movie Dweeb on YouTube on the press tour for The Santa Clauses Season 2, Tim Allen shared his idea for what could happen in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.

The Buzz Lightyear star put out the idea of Andy Davis being an adult with children as the kids come across his old toys online before asking their dad about it, leading Andy on a new emotional journey:

"This is really off the cuff. It made me very emotional yesterday, I went to get coffee at a very small little coffee bar where he grinds his own coffee…asked me the same question just yesterday. And I said…I don’t know this is where the story’s going, but what if the whole story was through Andy as an adult, has children, and they just happen to be online, and the kid says 'Have you ever seen this toy?'"

Andy would then see people who are "selling these vintage toys," leading him to search for and find all of the old toys that he grew up with and pass them on to his kids, inspiring a whole new generation of youth:

"And Andy sees that Buzz has got a hand missing and they’re selling these vintage toys, and Andy goes and gathers all the toys up, he has to go out and find each one of them, put them back together, bring them back to his house, and starts the whole thing over with his son. And I said ‘What a wonderful idea.’ It’s all through Andy’s eyes, because we made his life, and now he’s returning that favor."

Toy Story 5 was first confirmed for development in February 2023, with Disney also laying out plans for Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2 at the same time.

What Will Actually Happen in Toy Story 5?

Shortly after Toy Story 5 was announced, Pixar CEO Pete Docter told fans in an interview with The Wrap that the sequel would include "surprising" elements and "some really cool stuff that [audiences] haven’t seen before."

Even while noting that Pixar's strategy for this franchise is to "not plan for the future," considering that Toy Story 4 became the series' highest-grossing film at over $1 billion globally, there are likely already ideas flowing behind the scenes.

That last film ended with Woody agreeing to stay with Bo Peep as a "lost toy" as Buzz and the rest of the gang stayed behind with Bonnie to take care of her, all while Andy wasn't a part of the story at all.

And while Allen's idea would certainly be emotional and heartwarming with Andy coming back into the picture with his kids, there are more than a few potential pathways for Pixar to take to get the perfect addition to Toy Story's legacy.

Toy Story 5 doesn't have a set release date yet.