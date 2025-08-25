Margot Robbie's Bad News May Be the Best Thing For James Gunn's DCU

While the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) ended in failure, one of the best parts of that cinematic universe was Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn. Many fans want Robbie to reprise her role in the DCU, but she recently revealed that she "heard nothing" about her character’s return from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn nor anyone else (per Variety). That’s disappointing news for Robbie and her fans, but the truth is that this is great for the DC Universe (DCU) because it signifies that Gunn wants to make a mostly clean break from the DCEU.

It has always been clear that the DCU would face an uphill battle because of the inevitable comparisons with the DCEU. David Corenswet, for example, couldn’t afford to give an excellent performance in Superman simply because fans and critics alike would inevitably compare him to Henry Cavill, who first played the Kryptonian in Man of Steel. The same will happen with a new Batman movie and fans (especially those obsessed with Gunn reusing SnyderVerse canon) compare the future Caped Crusader’s performance to Ben Affleck’s in movies like Batman v Superman and Justice League.

Warner Bros.

This is why it’s good for the DCU that Margot Robbie has (at least, for the moment) not been invited to reprise her role as Harley Quinn. No matter how good her performance was (and, knowing Robbie, it would be insanely good), her presence would be a constant reminder of the DCEU. That’s a comparison that James Gunn can’t afford while working on many different DCU movies and TV shows.

That’s because even though Superman was a hit (it’s now the most successful solo Superman movie ever made, and multiple sequels are in the works), it remains to be seen whether the DCU can continue its momentum.

Peacemaker’s Season 2 debut was well-received by fans, but it’s unknown whether the next DCU feature film, Supergirl, will dazzle audiences like Superman did. If Supergirl flops, then it may prove that this first film’s success was a fluke rather than a sign that general audiences want more of this new cinematic universe.

Even though Margot Robbie is pitch-perfect as Harley Quinn, she is still associated with some of the biggest critical and commercial failures of the DCEU, such as Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad.

Putting Robbie in future DCU projects would please the actor and her diehard fans. Still, it would increase comparisons to DC’s failed cinematic universe even as it made more casual fans question how the new movies relate to the old ones.

Warner Bros.

It’s always possible that Robbie could get a non-Harley role, especially considering that James Gunn has stated that he’d like to bring Henry Cavill into the DCU, but not as Superman. But recasting either actor would be a bad idea because, quite frankly, fans don’t like to see their favorite actors playing an entirely new character.

That’s why many weren’t thrilled at the idea of Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom: they wanted Iron Man back instead of seeing someone they love shoehorned into a different role, no matter how hard Marvel pushes the character.

James Gunn is always full of surprises, so it’s possible that Robbie might still bring Harley Quinn into the DCU. She’s the same age as Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult, proving she hasn’t aged out of playing a popular comic book villain on the big screen.

However, because of the DCEU baggage she brings and the general confusion her presence would cause audiences, it would be best for James Gunn to keep her out of his burgeoning cinematic universe altogether.