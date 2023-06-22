Warner Bros. Omits 3 DCEU Movies from New Franchise Collection

Warner Bros. (WB) announced a new DCEU Blu-ray collection with three specific (and possibly revealing) films not included.

The DCEU began in 2013 with Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder's controversial Man of Steel Superman origin story.

Controversy, poor planning, and failure have been some of the defining characteristics of Warner Bros.' answer to Disney's successful MCU.

A surprising move was promoting a two-film collection with a Black Adam and Man of Steel digital bundle after Cavill announced his return as Superman before swiftly leaving DC once again.

Two versions of the same Justice League film and a soft reboot to the Suicide Squad haven't helped many fans stay invested, but WB will continue to market many of these films together.

Warner Bros. Excludes Margot Robbie & James Gunn Films From DCEU Collection

Warner Bros.

A new 10-film DCEU collection was unveiled following the release of The Flash in theaters. 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and 2021's The Suicide Squad are not included in the extended universe collection.

Here's a look at the 10 films bundled together:

This excludes characters like Jared Leto's Joker, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and John Cena's Peacemaker. In the case of Robbie and (especially) Cena, DC Studios' co-CEO may have plans for these actors and characters in the future.

One notable observation of the box art is that the 2017 version of Justice League is represented, but Zack Snyder's 2021 HBO Max remake is listed as what film is included.

Recently, The Flash seemingly confirmed that the Snyder Cut is canon within the DCEU.

DC also announced a Christopher Reeve-centric collection of Superman films after announcing the reboot.

Defining the Difference Between the DCU & DCEU

James Gunn and Peter Safran will soon attempt to mind-wipe DC fans of the last decade's extended universe. However, what characters could be left over?

This may not have been the intention, but it could be perceived that the 10 films (and the characters/actors within them) included in this DCEU box set will not roll over in any way to the new DCU.

Peacemaker Season 2 is happening under the tutelage of James Gunn, who currently has his hands tied with Superman: Legacy.

DCEU veteran Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis) will also return in a Max Original series, titled simply Waller. Davis shared her excitement after that was announced, writing, "Very exciting news. Can’t wait to tackle 'The Wall'.

How Gunn could use characters like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn or Idris Alba's Bloodsport remain to be seen, but if this new 4k Blu-ray collection is any indication, WB doesn't want the Suicide Squad to be exclusively a part of the DCEU.

The Flash is currently playing in theaters worldwide.