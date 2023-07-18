Warner Bros. Includes Surprising DC Movie In New 2023 Franchise Collection

A new 2023 collection featuring all the past DCEU franchise films, including Ezra Miller's recent The Flash, also includes a surprising addition.

It's not a great time for DC Comics at the box office.

DC Studios' most recent big-screen outing is estimated to lose over $200 million at the end of the day, making it the biggest flop ever in the superhero genre. Zachary Levi's Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn't far behind The Flash, losing an estimated $150 million.

Despite all that, plenty of DC fans have loved it every step of the way—even through its tumultuous times. Good thing for them, Apple just released the perfect collection up for grabs.

Justice League Gets Double the Love

Under The Flash's listing on iTunes, viewers can now find new digital collections grouping together Ezra Miller's solo outing with its fellow DCEU film—one of them even pairs includes both versions of Justice League.

An 11-film collection, which is available for fans to purchase now, pairs together both Joss Whedon's and Zack Snyder's versions of the Justice League for the first time.

Whedon's cut of the film is the one released in theaters in 2017, which failed both critically and financially. After intense fan campaigning, and a global pandemic, Snyder was able to cut together his vision of the film, which quickly became the one fans clung to.

It's unclear which of the two is considered proper canon, as the studio has acknowledged both as such.

In total, the 11-film collection includes the following movies:

Man of Steel

Batman v. Superman

Wonder Woman

Justice League

Aquaman

Shazam!

Wonder Woman 1984

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Black Adam

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Flash

Alongside that larger collection, audiences can also pick up The Flash digitally alongside Michael Keaton's previous Batman outings.

While it's not clear why one would be buying this below two-pack over the above three-pack, for those who really don't want Batman Returns, then this is the perfect pick.

The End of the DCEU Is Near

It certainly is an interesting move to include both versions of Justice League in one bundle. But, the studio does avoid the intense divisiveness amongst fans by not choosing one over the other.

Though, there's no denying that Zack Snyder's version received a much better reception than Joss Whedon's, which completely tanked and led to major changes for Warner Bros.' DC plans.

After all, if one wants to collect the DCEU, best to do so in its entirety and not just cherry-picking bits and pieces.

Only two movies are left before Snyder’s world is considered the past. One of them, Blue Beetle, may not even be technically considered part of the DCEU at this point—James Gunn previously confirmed the hero would be making the jump to his DCU.

That leaves Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 15. Sadly, rumors have not been kind to the film, as its quality supposedly even leaves the leading star ready to wash his hands of the franchise.