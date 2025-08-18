DC officially revealed its new Batmobile design at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 (SDCC), and Robert Pattinson's Batman would be pleased with its unique look. Over the years, The Dark Knight's tricked-out ride has taken many forms. It has looked like everything from an all-out tank in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy to a curvy dragster in Michael Keaton's 1989 Batman film. However, the iconic comic book car took a unique turn with the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Reeves' take on the Batmobile for Robert Pattinson's Batman took inspiration from the American muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s, arriving on the big screen looking more like an armored Ford Mustang than anything else. The Pattinson Batmobile has now become iconic in its own right, with its influence already seeping into other versions of the super-powered vehicle.

DC's latest take on the Batmobile was recently revealed during the brand's SDCC Gotham City panel.

The new version of Batman's long-standing comic book car will make its debut in writer Matt Fraction's upcoming Batman comic book series, which will start this September.

X user DCU World shared glimpses of the new Batmobile online, showing off its angular muscle car design.

The new car seems to take at least some inspiration from Robert Pattinson's The Batman Batmobile, with a bit more of a sci-fi sheen.

Instead of Pattinson's hand-made, chop-shop feel, the Matt Fraction Batmobile sports plates of form-fitting armor with neon blue highlights along the side and wheels.

The presentation included full renderings of the vehicle, a stylized blueprint design of the car, and some preview panels from Fraction's upcoming comic run.

Pattinson's version of the Capped Crusader would likely be jealous of this new vehicle, looking like an upgraded version of his The Batman car.

In fact, if something like this were to appear in the upcoming The Batman - Part II, it would not be all that surprising to see how Pattinson's Bruce Wayne would get from his Part I Batmobile to this one.

Matt Fraction's Batman #1 arrives on shelves this September. The new story has been described as a 'one-and-done' Batman adventure with the same emotional core as Fraction's other work, like Hawkeye. The series is said to ring in a new era for the Dark Knight, debuting a new costume, Batmobile, and take on Gotham City.

As for when fans will next see Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl, the actor is set to return as Batman in The Batman - Part II, due out on October 1, 2027. The new film from fan-favorite director Matt Reeves has been a long time coming; however, with a script reportedly done and production said to start next year, the Batman sequel finally has the ball rolling.

The Future of Robert Pattinson's Batman

It has been over three years since fans last heard from Robert Pattinson's Batman, but excitement for his return has not waned.

With The Batman - Part II now on the way, audiences can start to look at what will actually happen in that film, who Pattinson's Dark Knight will be going up against, and what he will be wearing/driving when he does.

After audiences got a taste of one of Batman's first adventures in The Batman's take on Gotham, one can assume the character will make some upgrades to his Batgear arsenal for the 2027 sequel.

It would not be surprising if this included a new version of the Batmobile (or at least an upgraded one).

While intimidating, his car in the first movie had a hand-built feel to it. Maybe Pattinson's Bruce has further perfected his design work by the time the sequel rolls around and has made a few adjustments to his Batmobile design.

Whether this will look anything like the new Matt Fraction take on the iconic vehicle remains to be seen, but it very well could take some inspiration from the new car in the same way it seemed to from The Batman itself.