Matt Reeves Promises The Batman Part 2 Will Break New Ground For Batman And Bruce Wayne

The Batman Part 2 director Matt Reeves teased in a new interview that the upcoming superhero sequel will break new ground for Batman and Bruce Wayne. Reeves' take on the classic Batman mythos wowed fans back in 2022, as The Batman leaned into the character's more morose classical tales, producing a never-before-seen vision of the Dark Knight that played out as much like a David Fincher-inspired serial killer story as it did a DC comic.

According to Reeves, the trend of taking the character into places not yet explored on the big screen will seemingly continue with The Batman's 2027 sequel. Reeves discussed the upcoming film with reporters on the red carpet of the 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, The Batman Part 2 director pulled the curtain back on the long-awaited DC sequel, positing that the new film will do things for the character that "[have] never been done before in this way:"

"He’s Batman, so if he doesn’t like it, not good. So, I was super excited because I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman, and for [Bruce Wayne] has never been done before in this way. And I had a feeling he would respond in this way, the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging."

Reeves said that because of this 'breaking new ground' feeling about the sequel, he thought star Robert Pattinson would love the upcoming The Batman movie, which, according to the DC director, he did.

The Batman Part 2 is reportedly set to go into production sometime in Spring 2026, with a release set for October 1, 2027 (making 2027 one of the biggest years in comic book movies ever). The upcoming DC Elseworlds sequel will see Pattinson return to the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne, operating in his earlier years as the caped crusader of Gotham City.

Plot specifics for the Batman sequel have not yet been shared, but fans can expect Pattinson's Dark Knight to take on a new super-powered threat while crossing paths with familiar faces from the first film, like Colin Farrell's Penguin and Jeffrey Wright's Detective Jim Gordon.

How Will The Batman 2 Break New Ground for the Character?

After nearly 90 years of Batman stories (40 of which have seen the character regularly on the big screen), breaking new ground for the hero has become increasingly more complex.

In comics, writer Matt Fraction is going through that right now, as he launches his new Batman line, marking only the fourth renumbering of Batman's ongoing comic series ever (read more about Matt Fraction's Batman run here).

Matt Reeves shared his unique Batman take in 2022's The Batman by taking the character darker than ever, but still maintaining a distinctly comic-booky feeling.

It is unclear what exactly he is teasing when he mentions things that "[have] never been done before" with Bruce Wayne and Batman, but it could mean a couple of things.

Some may take Reeves's comments as the first hints that Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight may be headed for the DCU (something fans have been speculating about for months), but that seems unlikely.

It is more likely that Reeves is teasing an internal conflict that Batman has never faced on the big screen. In The Batman, it was revealed that this universe's version of the Waynes were not the altruist billionaires they are often depicted as.

Bruce's reality was shattered as it was revealed that his parents were killed thanks to a feud with the criminal kingpin Carmine Falcone over his father trying to cover up a story of mental instability on his mother Martha's side of the family tree.

While Bruce put on a brave face to close The Batman, this could come back in the sequel, perhaps, shedding even more light on his parents' past. Long have there been rumors that The Batman 2 will adapt the beloved Court of Owls comic book storyline.

If that is the case, then the emergence of this secret Gotham City cabal of morally questionable members of high society could potentially rope Bruce's mom and dad back into the story, making Pattinson's hero question even further why he is doing what he is, and giving him a villain to face both as Batman and Bruce.