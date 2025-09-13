2027 Will Be One of the Greatest Years Ever for Superhero Movies

Recent news revealed that 2027 is shaping up to be one of the greatest (if not the greatest) years for superhero movies of all time. Over the years, fans have been treated to some stellar 12-month slates for comic book movies. While years like 2008 and 2014 have been heralded by many as the greatest in the genre's storied history, there may be a new king in town if everything stays on course.

After some relatively down years following the global COVID-19 pandemic and a pair of Hollywood strikes that brought the entertainment industry to a screeching halt, superhero movies have seemingly gotten back on track. This has been seen in recent critical hits like Deadpool & Wolverine, Thunderbolts*, and Superman, but the best could be yet to come.

DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed that his next Superman film, titled Man of Tomorrow, will come to theaters on July 9, 2027, adding to an already stacked superhero movie lineup set for that year.

Several big-name comic book movies have already been announced for 2027. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, The Batman: Part II, and Avengers: Secret Wars are all locked in with 2027 release dates.

If everything holds, this will be the first time all four of the biggest superhero film franchises (Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, and The Avengers) have new entries in the same year, lining 2027 up as one of the greatest years for superhero movies of all time.

See below for a list of every confirmed 2027 superhero movie and their release dates:

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 25, 2027)

(June 25, 2027) Man of Tomorrow (July 9, 2027)

(July 9, 2027) The Batman: Part II (October 1, 2027)

(October 1, 2027) Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)

Comparing 2027 To the Best of the Genre

The Direct

Even though 2027 seems to be shaping up to be absolutely massive for the superhero movie genre, it has big shoes to fill if it wants to stand among the best of the best. However, if it can hit (which it looks like it might), it could be the best ever, beating out heavy hitters like 2018, 2014, and 2008 (read about the 10 greatest comic book movie years here).

The biggest competition it will have seems to be 2018. This particular year marked a high point for the comic book movie genre, with the acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther all arriving within the same 12-month window.

Not only were these 2018 movies critically lauded upon release, but they also brought about significant paydays for the studios behind them, resulting in over $11.8 billion at the domestic box office (aka the biggest domestic box office return for a single year ever).

While 2027 might not be able to achieve such a gargantuan box office total, as the movie industry looks significantly different from the way it did nearly a decade ago, it could easily reach the same critical mark, with each superhero release planned for the year being a sequel to some of the most celebrated superhero films ever.

The only thing that could hold 2027 back is if each of these four titles keeps its current release date. If just one of them slips, while still making for an excellent year for fans of the fantastic, it would lessen the impact ever so slightly.