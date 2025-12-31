James Gunn's DCU Will Officially Bring Back 12 'Superman' Characters

DC Studios is set to bring back at least 12 Superman characters in future movies and shows, deepening the interconnectiveness of James Gunn's shared universe. The DCU's Superman reboot launched the new universe on the big screen by introducing David Corenswet's Kryptonian hero into the world alongside some new storylines that are expected to carry over throughout the franchise's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Following Superman's success, the DCU expanded further with the arrival of Peacemaker Season 2 and the recent announcements of Man of Tomorrow and DC Crime. As part of the DCU's Superman Saga, these projects are expected to be filled with Superman-adjacent characters.

Every 'Superman' Character Returning in Future DCU Movies & TV Shows

Superman - Man of Tomorrow

At the center of the DCU's story is David Corenswet's Superman, and his journey is confirmed to continue in Man of Tomorrow. While he didn't appear in Peacemaker Season 2, Superman is expected to deal with the fallout of the HBO Max series due to the introduction of Salvation, a planet being positioned as a prison for villainous metahumans. Given Superman's reaction to Lex Luthor's pocket dimension in his solo debut movie, it's safe to assume that he will not be pleased with Salvation's existence.

Moreover, DC Studios boss James Gunn is also teasing an unexpected team-up between unlikely allies Superman and Lex Luthor against a much more powerful and dangerous threat in Man of Tomorrow.

Lex Luthor - Man of Tomorrow

After his surprise return in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is set to make a grand comeback in Man of Tomorrow, fresh from his new alliance with Rick Flag Sr.

Gunn teased that Luthor will be donning his green and purple Warsuit for the sequel, meaning that he will mainly take part in the action alongside Superman against the still-unknown threat (who may or may not be Brainiac).

Lois Lane - Man of Tomorrow

As pointed out by Gunn, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane is set to play an "important" role in Man of Tomorrow. The character's inclusion in the Superman sequel isn't surprising because of her strong ties to Clark Kent.

The Superman reboot already showed that Lois has what it takes to be active and on the ground during the chaos in Metropolis, and it's reasonable to assume that she would play a similar role in Man of Tomorrow.

Supergirl - Supergirl

Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-el is set to headline her first solo movie in 2026's Supergirl. The upcoming DC Studios movie is being billed as a space adventure, and it will dive deep into Kara's quest for revenge in the cosmos against the monstrous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Superman already hinted at Kara Zor-el's much more reckless portrayal, and it is expected to carry over into her solo film. Supergirl is also confirmed to cross paths with Jason Momoa's Lobo, while rumors claimed that her cousin, Superman, might potentially appear as well.

Krypto - Supergirl

Krypto's much-talked-about debut in Superman led to an unexpected wave of fan-favorite moments, and the movie's ending confirmed that the beloved super dog will return alongside Kara Zor-el in Supergirl.

Given that Supergirl is based on Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, where Krypto was poisoned by Krem of the Yellow Hills, it seems that a similar situation will play out in the 2026 movie, and this could be the reason why Supergirl goes on a quest for revenge.

Guy Gardner - Lanterns

Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) is set to return to the small screen in HBO Max's Lanterns.

Not much is known about Gardner's role in the series, but his arrogance and misplaced bravado could lead to a clash with the other two main Green Lanterns (John Stewart and Hal Jordan) because he would point out that Earth is under his jurisdiction. Still, the trio would eventually unite, and he could even try to recruit both Stewart and Jordan into the Justice Gang.

Hawkgirl - Man of Tomorrow

After her impactful debut in Superman, Isabel Merced's Hawkgirl is also confirmed to make a comeback in Man of Tomorrow.

Hawkgirl's actions of killing Boravia's president could lead to drastic consequences, and she could even be one of the targets of Rick Flag Sr. (and ARGUS) as a prime candidate to be one of Salvation's new citizens. The only problem here is the fact that Hawkgirl has the Justice Gang (and Superman) on her side, and it would not be easy to put the DC heroine down.

Rick Flag Sr. - Man of Tomorrow

Rick Flag Sr.'s heel turn in Peacemaker Season 2 will make waves across the DCU, and the ramifications of it are expected to continue in Man of Tomorrow due to his uneasy alliance with Lex Luthor and Salvation's introduction.

Given that he is the de facto leader of the Salvation operation, Rick Flag Sr. is set to play a major role in the Superman sequel, and he could even take part in pushing Superman and Lex Luthor to work together against the unknown threat.

Jimmy Olsen - DC Crime

Jimmy Olsen is set to lead a true-crime Superman spin-off titled DC Crime, where Daily Planet reporters are tasked to tackle cases involving supervillains, and the first target is the Flash's supervillain Gorilla Grodd.

If anything, DC Crime should propel Olsen's story and character development within the DCU, especially after Superman hinted at his potential by playing a key part in Lex Luthor's downfall.

Perry White - DC Crime

As the Daily Planet's editor-in-chief, Perry White played a crucial role in helping Lois Lane and the other reporters to approve the story about Lex Luthor's betrayal, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Perry's reported involvement in DC Crime makes sense because it allows the show to shed some light on why the Daily Planet is leaning towards covering supervillains more.

Steve Lombard - DC Crime

Steve Lombard is a sports writer from the Daily Planet who joined Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and the others aboard Mister Terrific's ship during the chaos in Metropolis. As one of Clark Kent's friends (and sometimes, a bully), Steve's reported involvement in DC Crime allows the character to be fleshed out more and reveal his true thoughts about Superman and his other co-workers on the Planet.

Cat Grant - DC Crime

Given that Superman established that Cat Grant and Lois Lane, more of their friendship could be explored in DC Crime through Grant's perspective (even if Lois is not slated to appear). As a gossip columnist from the Daily Planet, Cat could also provide tidbits about the workplace, and she could even be aware of Clark Kent's dual persona due to her keen investigation skills.

Ron Troupe - DC Crime

Ron Troupe is a political columnist from the Daily Planet who was convinced by Perry White to join Lois Lane's efforts in exposing Lex Luthor in Superman. As one of the reported Daily Planet staffers in DC Crime, the spinoff could finally explore more of Troupe's backstory, especially after he was mostly sidelined in the 2025 movie.