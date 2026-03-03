2 Recast Spider-Man: No Way Home Villains Get Official Posters for 2026 Return

One of this year's biggest Spider-Man-adjacent projects is bringing back two familiar villains from Spider-Man: No Way Home with fresh faces. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters this July to continue the tale of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, over four years after he faced familiar villains from across the Multiverse in No Way Home, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro, and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. Before then, Sony's next live-action Spider-Man offering will arrive on May 27 when all eight episodes of Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, swing onto Amazon Prime Video.

Omelete took to Instagram to reveal five new Spider-Noir-themed collectible badges for CCXP Mexico, each featuring a unique poster for the Amazon Prime Video series. Excitingly, the new art features two of Spider-Man: No Way Home's main villains, recast and reimagined for this noir take on 1930s New York City.

First up, Boardwalk Empire and Ben-Hur (2016) star Jack Huston was unveiled as hired muscle Flint Marko, who fans will know better as Sandman.

Amazon Prime Video

The second CCXP poster looks to feature Fear the Walking Dead actor Joe Massingill as Electro, showcasing his powers while the Spider looms behind.

Amazon Prime Video

Sandman has appeared twice in live-action before, across Spider-Man 3 and No Way Home, where he was played by Wake Up Dead Man actor Thomas Haden Church, who, interestingly, never even set foot on his MCU comeback set.

Sony Pictures / Amazon Prime Video

Fans caught a glimpse of their new Sandman in action in Spider-Noir's trailer, with grains of sand speckled across Huston's face.

Amazon Prime Video

Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx was introduced as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, marking a race-swap from Marvel Comics in which he is White. Oscorp scientist Max Dillion, aka Electro, was somewhat reinvented for No Way Home, abandoning his more socially inept persona.

Sony Pictures / Amazon Prime Video

Electro didn't get much spotlight in Spider-Noir's debut trailer, but there was a quick glimpse at his powers in action as electricity sparked from his hands.

Amazon Prime Video

Beyond the villains who will be familiar to No Way Home fans, CCXP also revealed a poster featuring the series' big bad, Brendan Gleeson's crime boss Silvermane, and Sinners actress Li Jun Li as the second-ever live-action Black Cat.

Amazon Prime Video

There was also a poster of Atlas actor Abraham Popoola as a character currently unnamed, described by Deadline as a "World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead."

Amazon Prime Video

Lastly, the hero who will take them all on in his eight-episode live-action debut, Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly, who won't go by Spider-Man in his upcoming TV series, got his own poster, swinging through the streets of New York City.

Amazon Prime Video

Many will remember that Cage also voiced Spider-Man Noir in Sony's animated Into the Spider-Verse. But it currently appears this is a new Variant of the 1930s superhero private investigator, not the one who is expected to return next year in Beyond the Spider-Verse (which hits theaters on June 26, 2027).

How Do Spider-Noir's Many Villains Link Together?

Many will be excited to see that Spider-Noir is introducing reimagined versions of several familiar wall-crawler villains for the 1930s setting. Up until recently, it was unclear how prominently Spider-Noir would feature super-powered villains at all, so it's reassuring to see that several web-slinging rogues will be included.

A Spider-Noir exclusive from Esquire confirmed that Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly will be "dragged into a much larger fight that he doesn't really want to be a part of," all of which links back to Silvermane and even the hero's "own origins."

That report also mentioned that Silvermane has been the subject of multiple assassination attempts, making it possible that the likes of Electro and Sandman are brought on to protect him, or maybe even are the assailants in question.

Fans can only hope that the Amazon Prime Video series will be able to do justice to these typically CGI-heavy villains on a TV budget, which presumably has a much lower price tag than the $200 million given to No Way Home.

Electro and Sandman aren't the only key characters being recast for Spider-Noir, as fans will also meet a reimagined take on Robbie Robertson, the beloved Daily Bugle reporter from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy. However, this version will be much earlier in his career, starting out as a freelance reporter.