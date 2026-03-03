X-Men '97 Season 2 Will Officially Include 5 of the Strongest X-Men Ever

A handful of Marvel's strongest-ever X-Men will be featured for Marvel Animation in X-Men '97 Season 2. Set to send the mutants through multiple timelines and in front of a few highly dangerous challenges, this new season will follow up on the efforts of X-Men '97 Season 1, which was one of the MCU's most successful projects to date.

X-Men '97 Season 2 will feature at least five of the strongest and most powerful X-Men ever from Marvel Comics. Of course, fan-favorite heroes like Wolverine, Beast, and Nightcrawler will be front and center for Marvel Animation when the mutants reassemble after being thrown all over the greater timeline. Along with a handful of new heroes not seen in Season 1, Season 2 will up the ante from a power level perspective with heroes known to wreak havoc anywhere they go.

Ranking Most Powerful Heroes in X-Men '97 Season 2

Storm

Voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith, the Omega-level mutant Ororo Munroe, better known to X-Men fans as Storm, will be back in action for X-Men '97 Season 2. The character is also known for being a major part in 20th Century Fox's live-action X-Men saga, in which she was played by Oscar-winner Halle Berry.

Tying back to her superhero moniker, Storm has the ability to control and manipulate the weather, bringing storms, rain, thunder, lightning, high winds, and more into battle to take out countless enemies at once. She can do this on a global scale (sometimes even cosmic in the comics), making her one of the most intimidating beings in the universe.

Rogue

Season 2 of X-Men '97 will bring back the fan-favorite mutant Anna-Marie Raven, more commonly known to viewers as Rogue. Along with Anna Paquin's portrayal of Rogue in the live-action movies, Lenore Zann works as the voice actor for the powerful heroine in X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97.

While the extent of her full powers has never been fully realized in X-Men '97, Rogue can absorb the life force, memories, and superhuman abilities of anybody she touches. She also has super strength and can fly, making her an even more dangerous enemy against anybody she faces.

Magneto

Boasting a complicated relationship with the X-Men, Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto took over a leadership role with the mutant team in Season 1 of X-Men '97. Matthew Waterson portrays the villainous figure in the animated show, while Sir Ian McKellen is best known for his live-action portrayal of the Omega-level mutant in live-action (he also is set for a record-breaking return in Avengers: Doomsday).

Magneto is another Omega-level mutant, boasting the abilities to fly, generate forcefields, and manipulate all kinds of metal on a molecular level. He showed insane levels of power in X-Men '97 by creating a plant-wide EMP that disrupted the earth's magnetic field, destroying all electronics and plunging the world into darkness.

Professor X

Often seen opposing Magneto is his closest friend and most notable opponent, Charles Xavier, better known to X-Men fans as Professor X. Ross Marquand takes over the voice role for the animated series, while Sir Patrick Stewart continues to play the veteran mutant leader in live-action for 20th Century Fox before moving to the MCU.

Even without physical abilities, Charles is one of the most powerful telepaths in the Marvel universe, which grants him the powers of mind control, mental illusions, reading thoughts, and other kinds of telepathy. He can locate mutants across the globe with Cerebro, project astral forms, and even paralyze enemies, all using the power of his mind.

Jean Grey

While the X-Men have plenty of powerful players on the team, nobody quite compares to the power levels seen in Jean Grey. Jennifer Hale provides the voice for Jean in the animated series, and Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner portrayed the older and younger versions of her in live-action (Janssen may also be in play for a return in Doomsday).

Jean Grey is arguably the most powerful telepath in the Marvel universe (beyond even Charles Xavier), as she can read/manipulate minds, move humongous objects with her mind, fly, and generate forcefields. Her connection to the cosmic Phoenix Force makes her even more powerful, allowing her to warp the very fabric of reality.

X-Men '97 will continue into Season 2 after Season 1 became one of Marvel Studios' best-reviewed projects of the Multiverse Saga. Bringing back the classic team of mutants seen in Season 1 and the original animated series, Season 2 will pick up with the group separated across multiple timelines with the threat of Apocalypse looming over them. X-Men '97 Season 2 will debut sometime in 2026.